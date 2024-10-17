Another company just beat Samsung to Android 15 – and it’s not who you’d expect

Motorola has begun rolling out a beta version of Android 15 to select Edge 50 devices, becoming one of the first phone makers to give users a taste of the latest Android operating.

Currently, only some Motorola Edge 50 Fusion devices are eligible for the beta, and we aren’t quite sure of what the criteria for selection is – nonetheless, it’s very encouraging to see this type of movement early on.

Such early deployment of Android 15, even in beta form, comes as something of a surprise from Motorola given that the company isn’t exactly known for rapid upgrades. However, Motorola launched the Edge 50 series with the promise of five years of OS updates, so speedier updates could be a product of this new commitment.

Google remains the sole phone maker to deliver a stable Android 15 update thus far, having pushed out a Pixel Launcher update on October 15. Google’s haste makes sense considering that the company develops the Android source code, which was itself released on September 4.

We’d usually expect Samsung to be hot on the heels of Google when it comes to adopting major Android updates, but we’ve heard nothing official about the expected Samsung One UI 7 update yet.

Samsung has promised the Android 15-powered update to a wide array of phones, from the ultra-budget Galaxy A14 to the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As YTechB reports, the list of Motorola devices expected to get Android 15 updates includes the Edge 50 series, Razr phones launched in 2023 or 2024, and several G series handsets.

In global markets, Xiaomi and Honor have both enabled an Android 15 beta for select devices, but like Motorola neither of these companies have delivered a stable Android 15 update.

The fight for second place in the Android 15 stable release race is still on – for the latest updates as we hear them, be sure to keep up with our Android coverage.