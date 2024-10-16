The latest Pixel Drop is here, bringing upgrades to cameras, Call Screen, and more

If you own a Pixel phone, then you don’t need to wait for major new Android releases to get new and improved software features, as Google regularly rolls out Pixel Drops – and this month’s Pixel Drop contains plenty of worthwhile upgrades.

First up, there are some new photo and video features, with the Pixel 8 series getting the Pixel 9’s upgraded Audio Magic Eraser. This now lets you separate voices in videos and individually change their volumes, as well as turn other specific sounds up or down.

Google also claims that photos and videos taken underwater with Pixel 9 series phones will now look richer and more accurate. Plus, if you’re using a Pixel 6 or newer, then the astrophotography feature can manually be toggled from within Night Sight, rather than it only engaging if the phone is held steady. And Night Sight itself is now available direct from the Instagram app.

(Image credit: Google)

Smart security and clever calls

Beyond the camera, Google has also made some major security improvements, with a Theft Detection Lock feature that uses AI and motion sensors to detect if your phone has been snatched from your hand, and automatically locks the screen if that happens.

You’ll also be able to use a Remote Lock feature to quickly lock your phone from any device, using just your phone number and a “quick security challenge.” And also on the security front, you can now keep sensitive apps hidden and protected by a PIN.

Other improvements in this Pixel Drop include the ability to use the camera to target exactly what you want to measure with the thermometer on the Pixel 8 Pro, and a pollen tracker being added to the Pixel Weather app.

Google has also made it easier to find useful widgets, with recommendations and previews being displayed when you're customizing your home screen.

If you’re in the UK, you’ll find improvements to Call Screen, too, with it now using a more human-sounding voice and real-time transcriptions of what the caller is saying, as well as offering improved replies, so you can do things like respond to appointment confirmations without answering the phone.

This has all landed alongside the larger Android 15 update, so there’s plenty to get stuck into if you update your Pixel phone.