Presidents Day Special: save $500 on the sleek and powerful HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

If you're looking for a great laptop deal on Presidents Day, then you'll want to check out this sweet deal on the HP Spectre x360 on the HP website. This 2-in-1 laptop is currently $929.99, down from $1,399.99 - a whole $470 off!

This sleek and portable 2-in-1 from HP comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid state storage. The OLED touchscreen is equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the laptop comes with an HP Tilt Pen, and there's also a fingerprint reader. It charges really quickly, with HP claiming it recharges to about 50% in just 45 minutes.

HP Spectre x360: was $1,399.99 now $929.99 at HP

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB 2-in-1 laptops often come at a premium for the added flexibility and this HP Spectre x360 is no different. However, considering how powerful some of the components are you get a lot for the money. There's an Intel i5 processor inside, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These combined offer excellent all-around high performance, making this a great device for multitasking, work, drawing, streaming video and more.

This is a decent bit of kit, with some powerful components slotted into a lightweight, portable, and well-made chassis. The design has been thoroughly thought out, with details like putting two I/O ports in the top corners of the device. The OLED screen is great for all kinds of tasks, projects, and activities like working with images and documents, watching movies, and even PC gaming.

The HP Spectre x360 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, and it comes with HP True Vision webcam that's accompanied by a preinstalled HP Enhanced Lighting app that can improve your video further. It stays well ventilated throughout use and comes with an eight hour battery life.

If you choose this device, Windows 11 Home edition is included as the default operating system, and also has top of the line Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. If all of that hasn't given you the confidence that this is the perfect device for you, don't worry, we have a bunch of other recommendations in our full list of Presidents Day deals.

More of today's best Presidents' Day sales