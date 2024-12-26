I've built and reviewed countless mechanical keyboards - the one I use every day is 20% off for Best Buy's New Year Sale

While the After-Christmas discounts we're seeing from retailers like Amazon and Newegg aren't as notable as Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, there are some diamonds in the rough waiting to be discovered.

This particular deal caught my eye: 20% off the mechanical keyboard I use every day, and customize frequently. You can get the Keychron Q3 Max for $187.99 (was $234.99) at Best Buy until Tuesday, January 2nd. I'm a big fan of the stock typing feel here, and that's thanks to the pre-lubed Gateron switches and double-shot PBT keycaps. Those are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the pros on offer here.

Today's best Keychron Q3 Max deal

Keychron Q3 Max: was $234.99 now $187.99 at Best Buy The Keychron Q3 Max is an 80% wireless keyboard with a phenomenal typing feel, a handy volume wheel, all the functionality you need, and the customization options that make mechanical keyboards worth using. The stock pre-lubed Gateron switches are great, but since this board is hot-swappable, you can customize everything but the CNC aluminum chassis. It's got RGB backlighting and trusty screw-in stabilizers - this board is the real deal. Especially at 20% off for Best Buy's New Year's sale.

I'll just come right out and say it: I'm a mechanical keyboard nerd. I love testing new switches, and learning about the minute differences between screw-in and plate-mounted stabilizers...you get the idea.

So I won't use just any typing piece as my daily driver.

The Keychron Q3 Max earned my loyalty with its outstanding build quality, followed by the added features that keep me coming back no matter how many keyboards I get my hands on.

You don't get a numpad at its 80% form factor, but that's alright by me since it frees up more desk space for my mouse to maneuver.

The Q3 Max isn't just an eye-catching shell, either. When you dive under the surface, you see layers upon layers of engineering and love for the craft. Keychron assembled this board with silicone gaskets, layers of sound-dampening foam, and a quality PCB that handles N-key rollover and hot-swapping with ease.

The only weak link here is QMK/VIA, the customization software for the Q3 Max's RGB lighting and macros. It's gotten better over the past few years of updates, but it's just not up to par with some personalization software like Logitech's G HUB. Still, once you get it up and running, you can set a few light effect hotkeys, and macros, then hardly have to touch it again.

A very, very small price to pay for a fantastic wireless keyboard that's sure to bring your whole PC setup together, whether for work or play.