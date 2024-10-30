Apple's keyboards, mice, and trackpads are finally improving - now it's time for more peripherals

Apple has been dropping tons of new releases for its most popular product lines like the M4 iMac and M4 Mac mini this week, but one of the biggest surprises was the tech giant relaunching three of its most well-known peripherals — Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad — now equipped with USB-Type C compatibility .

However, when looking at the list of Apple-branded accessories currently available, it all feels a bit…lacking.

Where are the webcams and the headsets? The mechanical keyboards? Gaming mice? These are major accessories that would target a sizable chunk of the Apple market.

For instance, Apple has been growing its gaming sector by not only bringing in more titles through studio collabs and ports, but has also made developing on Mac devices much more accessible. As such, launching peripherals meant for gamers would be a smart next step in that direction.

Apple could make it big with new peripherals

Webcams are perfect for gamers who stream, while many pro gamers use mechanical keyboards and gaming mice due to their superior specs. A headset is a no-brainer as well since most pros need enhanced audio.

But many of these peripherals can easily be repurposed for the wider non-gamer market. Webcams for those in need of better visual quality during conference calls. Mechanical keyboards are excellent for office workers who often type non-stop for hours on end, as the designs tend to be more ergonomic and longer-lasting. Gaming mice are also more ergonomic and easier to move due to their lighter weight.

As for headsets, Razer has proven you can release multi-purposed ones for gaming, productivity, and creative tasks like the Razer Barracuda Pro , to great effect. Simply combine a sleeker design, more comfortable earpads and headbands, and excellent audio quality to appeal to Apple buyers. A high-quality, wired headset would be especially useful for those who do video and audio editing, as air pods are insufficient for the level of precision required.

Another peripheral that could attract more of the creative market is a proper drawing tablet coupled with Apple’s stylus, similar to the popular third-party Wacom brand. Since one of the most widely known uses of Mac devices is for creative work like art and visual editing, an Apple tablet would be absolutely perfect.

Apple’s revitalization of its ‘Magic’ brand has put more eyes on its peripherals. As such, this is a golden opportunity for the tech giant to create more that can target a much wider market. A market that, to this day, has had to turn to third-party solutions to fill in the lack of accessory diversity.