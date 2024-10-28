Apple launches new iMac with M4 chips, first Macs with Apple Intelligence

After plenty of leaks and speculation, Apple has officially announced the latest iMac, equipped with both the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence - the first Mac device featuring the AI-based technology.

According to Apple, the M4 iMac is "1.7x faster for daily productivity, and up to 2.1x faster for demanding workflows like photo editing and gaming," compared to the M1 iMac. Its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display has a new nano-texture glass option, and it's also outfitted with a new 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. It comes standard with 16GB of unified memory and is configurable up to 32GB

Pricing for the new M4 iMac starts at $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999 and will launch on November 8, 2024. This is a markdown in price from the M3 iMac, which started at $1,399 / £1,399 / AU$2,199.

This article is breaking news and will be updated with new information as it releases.