Ultrawide gaming monitors don't need to cost an arm and a leg, not with this LG monitor on sale for less than $300

Gaming monitors, especially the best gaming monitors, are still in demand, whether they're premium or budget models. Now, the LG 34WP65C-B Ultrawide 34-inch gaming monitor is on sale for a great price in the US, and it is at the lowest price ever in the UK.

The G 34WP65C-B is just $289.85 on Amazon US and £369.79 on Amazon UK. LG manufactures some of the best monitors on the market at incredibly competitive price ranges compared to its rivals. We tend to rate LG monitors at a minimum of four stars, which should tell you how high-quality they are.

If you want to improve your gaming setup and maximize the power of your graphics card with a gaming monitor that'll display the best PC games in their full glory, don't miss out on these exceptional deals now.

Today's best LG gaming monitor deal - US

LG 34WP65C-B: was $399.99 now $289.85 on Amazon

This is an excellent curved gaming monitor with a huge 34-inch display size for under $300, which is an incredible deal. It comes with HDR10 compatibility, a 160Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, AMD FreeSync support, 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, and it's height adjustable with a tilt. As for port selection, it includes one DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports, as well as a headphone jack.

Today's best LG gaming monitor deal - UK

LG 34WP65C-B: was £389 now £369.79 on Amazon

The LG 34WP65C-B is a massive 34-inch curved gaming monitor with VA LCD tech that features a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. It boasts HDR10 compatibility, a 160Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, AMD FreeSync support, 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, and it is height adjustable with a tilt. As for port selection, it includes one DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports, as well as a headphone jack.

The only downside is the 5ms response time, which means you won't maximize your competitive shooter game, though it's good for anything else you play.

