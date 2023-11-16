This Alienware monitor is ridiculously cheap for Black Friday - but only if you buy it direct from Dell
Amazon loses out on this one
Looking to snap up a new monitor in the current slew of Black Friday deals? There's certainly a lot to choose from - many of the best monitors are on sale already and it can be hard to pick a good one, especially given the confusing jumbles of numbers and letters they call 'product names'.
Enter Dell, with the Alienware AW3423DWF (catchy, I know). It's a 34-inch curved gaming monitor with a QD-OLED panel, offering superior brightness and color richness to conventional white OLED displays. With a VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification and infinite contrast, shadows are deep, and colors and incredibly vibrant.
Even better, this premium gaming monitor is on sale for Black Friday at a tasty reduction - but you'll have to buy it direct from Dell, as you won't find this deal on Amazon or other retailers. You can get it for just $799.99 at Dell US, or £739.02 if you're in the UK. Considering that it's inexplicably currently even more expensive than its original retail price of $999/£929 on Amazon right now, that's an excellent deal.
Get $200/£189 off a new Alienware 34 curved gaming monitor
Alienware AW3423DWF: was
$999.99 now $799.99 at Dell
Looking for a big, beautiful curved gaming monitor? Look no further: this Alienware model packs phenomenal color density, contrast, and brightness, plus a super-fast 165Hz refresh rate ideal for high-intensity gaming. With 0.1ms response time and an ultrawide WQHD resolution, this is a gaming display for kings.
Alienware AW3423DWF: was
£929 now £739.02 at Dell
If you like your gaming monitor big and curvy, this 34-inch model from Alienware should be your first port of call. With a WQHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot OLED technology for superior contrast and color reproduction, it really is the whole package - everything you could ask for in a curved gaming display.
Curved monitors have become more and more popular in recent years, and after getting one myself, I finally understood why. Where a curved TV falls down due to its limited viewing angles for multiple people, a gently curving PC display helps you feel more immersed - and it's perfect for gaming, since it helps your peripheral vision feel more natural.
The Alienware AW3423DWF is also just a generally good gaming monitor going purely off the specs. We're talking WQHD resolution (essentially 1440p, but wider), a snappy 165Hz refresh rate so your monitor never holds back your framerate, and 0.1ms response time for minimal latency in the heat of an online match.
Not enough for you? Well, even setting aside the HDR support and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, there's also full VESA mount compatibility, should you want to set up your monitor on a new stand or arm, with an easy-release button to make swapping your mount a snap. Oh, and since this is a gaming monitor, there's naturally also addressable RGB lighting on the back. What more could a gamer ask for?
Not in the US or UK? Here are the best Alienware monitor deals where you are...
More of today's best Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Purple: up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: $800 off toys, TVs, vacuums & clothing
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.
Most Popular
By Jo Plumridge