This Alienware monitor is ridiculously cheap for Black Friday - but only if you buy it direct from Dell

Looking to snap up a new monitor in the current slew of Black Friday deals? There's certainly a lot to choose from - many of the best monitors are on sale already and it can be hard to pick a good one, especially given the confusing jumbles of numbers and letters they call 'product names'.

Enter Dell, with the Alienware AW3423DWF (catchy, I know). It's a 34-inch curved gaming monitor with a QD-OLED panel, offering superior brightness and color richness to conventional white OLED displays. With a VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification and infinite contrast, shadows are deep, and colors and incredibly vibrant.

Even better, this premium gaming monitor is on sale for Black Friday at a tasty reduction - but you'll have to buy it direct from Dell, as you won't find this deal on Amazon or other retailers. You can get it for just $799.99 at Dell US, or £739.02 if you're in the UK. Considering that it's inexplicably currently even more expensive than its original retail price of $999/£929 on Amazon right now, that's an excellent deal.

Get $200/£189 off a new Alienware 34 curved gaming monitor

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Dell

Looking for a big, beautiful curved gaming monitor? Look no further: this Alienware model packs phenomenal color density, contrast, and brightness, plus a super-fast 165Hz refresh rate ideal for high-intensity gaming. With 0.1ms response time and an ultrawide WQHD resolution, this is a gaming display for kings.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was £929 now £739.02 at Dell

If you like your gaming monitor big and curvy, this 34-inch model from Alienware should be your first port of call. With a WQHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot OLED technology for superior contrast and color reproduction, it really is the whole package - everything you could ask for in a curved gaming display.

Curved monitors have become more and more popular in recent years, and after getting one myself, I finally understood why. Where a curved TV falls down due to its limited viewing angles for multiple people, a gently curving PC display helps you feel more immersed - and it's perfect for gaming, since it helps your peripheral vision feel more natural.

The Alienware AW3423DWF is also just a generally good gaming monitor going purely off the specs. We're talking WQHD resolution (essentially 1440p, but wider), a snappy 165Hz refresh rate so your monitor never holds back your framerate, and 0.1ms response time for minimal latency in the heat of an online match.

Not enough for you? Well, even setting aside the HDR support and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, there's also full VESA mount compatibility, should you want to set up your monitor on a new stand or arm, with an easy-release button to make swapping your mount a snap. Oh, and since this is a gaming monitor, there's naturally also addressable RGB lighting on the back. What more could a gamer ask for?

Not in the US or UK? Here are the best Alienware monitor deals where you are...

More of today's best Black Friday deals