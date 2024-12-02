Friends and colleagues call me 'the Apple Hater', but my only Cyber Monday purchase this year was a certain excellent little Apple product...

Look, it really hurts me to admit this. I'm not even kidding: I've spent years cultivating a reputation, a persona, as a die-hard skeptic of Apple's hardware and business practices. And yet, I only bought one thing this holiday sales period – and it was the latest Apple Mac mini.

I bought mine at a physical store over the weekend (yes, even we tech journos still enjoy an in-person shopping trip), but in all seriousness, this is a truly nutty discount: the M4 Mac mini is literally less than a month old (it launched on November 8), yet it's already down to $529 (was $599) at B&H Photo.

I cannot stress enough how good this deal is. We wondered in our M4 Mac mini review whether this might actually be the best Mac ever, and for good reason: despite a newly shrunken chassis that makes it the smallest Apple Mac product in history, it's a powerhouse personal computer that offers brilliant performance at an extremely reasonable price.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Apple Mac mini deals in your region!

Today's best Apple M4 Mac mini deal in the US

Apple Mac mini (M4, 2024): was $599 now $529 at BHPhoto I have no idea why the M4 Mac mini is already discounted so soon after its launch, but we won't complain: a $70 discount is modest, but considering that this dinky Mac was already fantastic value for money, it's a welcome sight. Featuring the new M4 chip and 16GB of unified memory, the new Mac mini is a stellar choice for macOS fans.

Why am I finally caving and buying a Mac? Well, I've just bought my first house (I'm moving later this month!) and it's a bit of a downsize compared to my current rental property – in the home office department, at least. So, with a heavy heart, I am saying goodbye to my trusty gaming PC; desktop real estate is about to be at a premium in my home, so I want something small but powerful, and the M4 Mac mini checks all my boxes.

Frankly, it's absurd that this Mac mini is already on sale – I spotted it for $40 off before Black Friday landed, but a $70 discount (more than 10% off) this soon after release is crazy. Not that I'm complaining, mind you.

I'll survive without my chunky old gaming desktop – I'll have a few consoles hooked up to the TV downstairs, and I also own an Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC (which you can pick up discounted yourself right now, too!) for gaming in bed or on the couch.

More of today’s Black Friday sales in the US