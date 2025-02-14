Forget President’s Day sales, Apple is selling an M2 Mac mini refurb for just over $300 which could be the PC bargain of the year

Apple just introduced refurbished Mac mini M4 models to its online store

Pricing for M2 models wasn’t corrected, so they ended up more costly than the M4 variants

A correction came swiftly though, and there’s now a startling bargain to be had on the entry-level Mac mini M2

Apple has just swiftly corrected pricing on its Mac mini refurbs after these PCs hit the headlines due to the refurbished Mac mini M4 actually being cheaper than the M2 model somehow.

However, the new (corrected) pricing on the M2 models not only makes a lot more sense, but it offers up a serious Black Friday-style bargain with the entry-level model in the US.

That’d be the refurbished Mac mini M2 with 8‑Core CPU (10‑Core GPU) partnered with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is now priced at $319 in Apple’s US store (down from $499 originally, price correct at the time of writing).

The background to this is that the Mac mini M4 (and indeed MacBook Pro M4) have only just arrived as refurbs on the Apple store (surprisingly early, to be honest), and were priced up at a certain level, clearly without adjusting the M2 models afterwards.

MacRumors spotted the discrepancy between M2 and M4 pricing which meant that the newcomer M4 refurbished model, pitched at $509, with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, was actually cheaper than the same M2 model with the equivalent RAM and storage, which was left priced at $559.

Obviously that made no sense, but all it took was a good headline catching the winds of Google (don’t forget, folks – other search engines are out there) to make some Apple staff members sit up, take notice and get adjusting.

So, the mentioned M2 model with 16GB of RAM was cut to $459, which lines up with the asking price of $509 for the same M4 Mac mini. However, the 8GB spin on the M2 Mac mini (with 256GB storage also) got a much deeper cut to produce that serious bargain.

At that level, I’m calling this a must-buy for anyone interested in a compact computer on the cheap, as the M2 Mac mini is still a great machine. This refurbished entry-level model is still in stock right now in the US, though I don’t know if it’ll stay that way for all that long.

Today's best refurbished M2 Mac mini deal

Apple Refurbished Mac mini (M2, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD): was $499 now $319 at Apple This refurbished Mac mini with the M2 chip is at a seriously low price. As it's refurbished it's not brand-new, but Apple's refurbishment process will make it essentially as good as new, and you also get a one-year warranty, and you have 14 days to return it as well, so you can buy with confidence. The M2 Mac mini isn't the most recent model, but it's still an excellent compact PC - especially at this ultra-low price.

Mac mini bargains outside of the US?

Apple has a history of failing to recalibrate refurbished price tags on older Mac models, by all accounts, and so this odd bit of wonky pricing isn’t all that surprising.

The change was made swiftly, mind, and you might get a similar bargain on other Apple stores aside from the US. Checking the UK online store, there’s nothing too compelling currently, but the prices of M2 models are in line with the M4 products.

What you really want is that baseline model of the M2 Mac mini – with 8GB plus 256GB storage – to get the deep price cut, it’d seem, and that isn’t in stock in the UK. There’s an 8GB version with 512GB storage, but it comes in at £489, so hardly the same level of bargain as the 256GB spin in the US.

It’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for bargains, then, if you need a compact PC and are happy with a refurb (and macOS, of course). It’s worth noting that Apple’s official refurbished hardware comes complete with a year’s warranty, and you can get AppleCare coverage for these devices too.