Two of the best MacBooks you can buy are on sale for a record-low price at Best Buy

Two of the best MacBooks and best laptops on the market are on sale now for their lowest price ever, even with all their color variations. For those who love the Apple MacBook Air and Pro powered by the M2 chip and would prefer a larger screen, now is a great time to buy.

The MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) is currently $999 at Best Buy, a nice $300 discount and a record-low price for the laptop. We gave it four out of five stars in our review, praising its large screen and excellent design, and now it is at an even more affordable price point.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) is currently on sale at $1,399 through Amazon, which is also a record low for the laptop. We gave it four and a half out of five stars in our review, thanks to its incredible screen, battery life, and specs. Make sure to take advantage of these sales now while they last.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air and Pro deals

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6534606.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

An already excellent laptop equipped with the powerful M2 chip that's now reduced to its lowest price yet. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-macbook-air-15-inch-2023-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the large screen and excellent design, although we believe the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability.

2023 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-MacBook-Laptop-8-core-10-core%2Fdp%2FB0CM5JLWJK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,599 now $1,399 on Amazon

One of the best laptops that Apple has put out yet, the 2023 model of the Apple MacBook Pro features the powerful M2 line of silicon, including the M2 Pro and Max variations. It received four and a half stars out of five in <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-macbook-pro-14-inch-2023" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">our review thanks to its incredible screen, battery life, and specs.

Both the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2) and MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) are excellent laptops that would make for great choices depending on your needs. The Air line is for casual users and office workers who need a portable machine for less taxing uses like conference calls, video streaming, documents, internet browsing, and more. The Pro line is for more intensive work like editing or creative projects.

The only real downside to the MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) is its size, as it's much less portable than the 13-inch version, which has the same specs. As for the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023), it's darn near perfect, with upgraded M2 chips, a nearly 20-hour battery life, and one of the best screens ever, period.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!

More Apple MacBook deals