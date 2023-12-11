This Acer Swift Go laptop deal delivers excellent specs for a seriously gift-friendly price

If you're a student or someone who works on the go looking for a laptop with unbeatable specs for a very affordable price, the Acer Swift Go is well worth considering; a 14-inch laptop that's specifically optimized to be powerful and portable. Best of all, it's now just $649.99 at Amazon, an excellent price for the specs on offer.

This laptop comes equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a sizeable 512GB of storage. It comes with Windows 11 Home edition, and features connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support. This is accompanied with a range of I/O ports, so you can plug in accessories easily.

In addition to the solid inner hardware specs, you also get a backlit keyboard, a thin-and-light design to get the 'Intel Evo' certification, and a 1920x1200 touchscreen display with superb color accuracy. It's also got a power button with fingerprint reader, a 0.59-inch thickness, and it weighs in at 2.76lbs.

If all of that's not enough, it also has a 1440p QHD camera that comes with Acer’s TNR technology and Acer PurifiedView for an upgraded video conferencing experience.

You can go and see more of our holiday season tech faves in our Christmas gift idea guide.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Acer Swift Go 14-inch laptop deals in your location.

Today's best Acer Swift Go 14-inch Christmas deal

Acer Swift Go 14-inch Laptop: was $899.99 now $649.99 on Amazon

This is a premium thin and light laptop with Intel Evo certification, and comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display. Its internal specs include an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. There are advanced connectivity options with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and lots of I/O ports. There's Fingerprint Reader for added security, a sleek and portable design with a 0.59-inch thickness and a weight of 2.76lbs.

Another notable element that Acer added is a TwinAir cooling system and an inlet for air in the keyboard, improving this laptop's thermal efficiency. You can choose between a variety of cooling modes. It also has a touchscreen, and an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Not in the US? Here are the best Acer Swift Go 14-inch laptop deals where you are:

More of today's best Christmas deals