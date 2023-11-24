Seize victory this Black Friday! Snag the Asus TUF Gaming 17 laptop for just $699

The Asus TUF Gaming 17 laptop has been a favorite of of ours for a while now as a gaming laptop that excels in specs and is under $1,000. This will be able to handle almost PC game you throw at it plus the tempting price, making it one of our Black Friday deal picks.

This Black Friday, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming 17 with Windows 10 Home edition in tow for $699, down from its usual list price of $899.99. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, as well as a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It's one of the best performing gaming laptops for the price on offer right now - especially with a large 17.3-inch screen.

It's designed for hours and hours of gaming, and toughness for the real world. The combo of its 10th Gen Intel Core CPU and Nvidia GeForce graphics makes this device a great companion whether you're working or gaming.

It has plenty of I/O ports that means you can connect your preferred peripherals. Its design is intended for long-time use and durability, able to resist damage when accidents happens. It also has one of the fastest Wi-Fi connectivity standards - WiFi 6.

In addition to all of this, its lifespan is prolonged by its patented Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 gaming laptop: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

This laptop was already a great price at under $1,000, but this markdown makes it even better. You get a respectable 516GB of hard drive, 8GB of fully upgradable RAM, a Core i5 CPU, and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. For less than $700 you're getting a great laptop that can handle most PC games at high settings – although as with any gaming laptop, the battery life has room for improvement.

Along with a 17.3-inch screen and its solid graphics specs, the Asus TUF Gaming 17 is equipped with the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. All of this is enclosed in military standard construction. The screen is full HD, and it has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which means gaming feels fast and fluid.

It also comes with Windows 10 Home edition and there is the option to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

