Massive Dell TechFest sale ends soon - don't miss these 6 great laptop deals

We're into the final few days of this month's huge Dell TechFest sale, so there's not much time left to pick up an excellent deal on one of the manufacturer's top laptops, PCs, monitors or other computing hardware. The newest Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 have just been added to the sale, too, with the opportunity to save up to $400 on these latest devices.

But let's start with something a little more affordable: this Dell Inspiron 15 for $349.99 (was $449.99). It's the best value-for-money option in the sale if you need a solid all-around laptop that can handle the majority of your computing needs. Whether it's web browsing, sending emails, video calls, word processing or video streaming, this device will have no trouble.

If you've got a larger budget and need a laptop with more power then check out this Dell XPS 14 for $1,549 (was $1,759). It's the first discount we've seen for the brand-new device that launched earlier this year. Like previous XPS models, it's a powerful, portable and stylish machine with an impressive battery life that can comfortably handle all computing tasks.

There's more on these offers and a handful of other laptop deals available in the Dell TechFest sale below. I've picked out six of the best including several Inspiron and XPS devices to suit multiple budgets and needs. Remember, you can also check out all the latest Dell coupon codes for ways to save even more money at the manufacturer's official store.

6 best laptop deals in the Dell TechFest sale

Dell Inspiron 15: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-15-laptop/spd/inspiron-15-3520-laptop/nn3520grzzs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $449.99 now $349.99 at Dell

Dell has one of the best cheap laptop deals this week with this well-optimised and very affordable Dell Inspiron 15. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD to ensure you get good overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's one of the better buys this week for those on a budget who need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Dell Inspiron 15: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-15-laptop/spd/inspiron-15-3520-laptop/nn3520gknqs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $749.99 now $529.99 at Dell

Another entry for Dell this week with a laptop deal from its ongoing TechFest sale. This Inspiron 15 is a powerful all-around device with high-end components including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. These give you the power to blast through all your computing tasks, multitask with ease and store all your files, photos, videos and more.

Dell XPS 13: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/deals-for-business/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315gmmks" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $799 now $599 at Dell

This is still the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop – and it's one of the latest models, too. This isn't the most powerful configuration with its Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, but that's enough for your everyday computing needs and light work. Plus, it's a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, and lightweight design for easy portability. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/dell-xps-13-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell XPS 13 2022 review. Want a more powerful device? Get this <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315fqrxs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell XPS 13 for $799 that features an Intel i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 16: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-16-laptop/spd/inspiron-16-5630-laptop/usichbts5630ggjr" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,099.99 now $729.99 at Dell

If display size is important for you then you can upgrade to this Dell Inspiron 16 that sports a 16-inch touchscreen. Components are very high-end, too, including a latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's a very powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger overall chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-plus-laptop/spd/xps-13-9320-laptop/usexchbts9320ghhw" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,499 now $999 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a more powerful version of the already excellent XPS 13 laptop - and now it's down to a record-low price. This version comes packed with powerful components – including a current generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD for storage – that will keep up with all of your computing needs. Get this if you need a premium all-around device at a terrific price for the power inside.