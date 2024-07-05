Don't miss Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 with $90 off in early Prime Day deal - a great student laptop for $380

Amazon's early Prime Day sales are already on the boil, and that includes some tempting bargains on laptops, including a deal on a smart Lenovo notebook that'll be great for students.

We're talking about the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 which normally retails at $469.99, but Amazon has lopped off 19% from that MSRP, meaning the laptop will now set you back $379.99.

With a discount of almost a hundred bucks, you're getting a lot for your money, with no major compromises to speak of given the price. Okay, so this Lenovo portable is unlikely to challenge the best laptops on the market, but the aggressive price-to-performance ratio that this deal gives the IdeaPad makes it well worth considering today.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 may be last year's model, but it still packs a punch for the asking price, including an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU - a quad-core model (sporting eight threads) - alongside 8GB RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Traditionally, at this price point, we don't typically see productivity machines rocking speedy processors, and instead they tend to be slower and much older generations as a cost-cutting measure.

Furthermore, you're getting a taste of Ultrabook design philosophy with this budget laptop, too. The IdeaPad Slim 3 weighs in at just 3.57lbs and is less than an inch thick, so it shouldn't take up too much room in your bag, whether you're thinking of taking it to work, school, or college. The laptop is made of ABS plastic instead of aluminum, which is, of course, fully expected at this price, but it should still be plenty durable for extensive use.

We recently reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i and found plenty to like about the portable. We praised the laptop's complement of features, display, and durability given its aggressive asking price.

Note that this is the lowest-ever price that we're able to verify on this entry-level Lenovo laptop through Amazon. There's no telling if this offer will be around when the Prime Day sales kicks off proper, later in July, so if you're interested in the IdeaPad Slim 3, we recommend acting sooner rather than later.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $469.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 combines a powerful Ryzen 5 CPU with 8GB RAM, and a hearty 256GB NVMe SSD all for well under the $400 mark. It benefits from a hefty discount of $90, or 19% off, and is nicely portable as the name suggests.

An Acer alternative for those on a stricter budget

For those looking for something even cheaper than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Amazon has another pre-Prime Day deal on a svelte laptop worthy of consideration. The Acer Aspire 3 we've picked out below could be perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Acer Aspire 3 A315 Slim Laptop: was $321.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Acer Aspire 3 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a Full HD resolution IPS screen, and an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U quad-core CPU. You get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD, and it's good value for money for those who want a similarly slim laptop at the $300 mark.

