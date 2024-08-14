Acer’s 14-inch OLED laptop is ideal for students heading back to school – it’s powerful and sleek, with AI trimmings, and superb value with $200 off

Going back to school will be happening before you know it, and if you're a student looking for a new laptop to assist you with your learning, then there's a real bargain of a notebook from Acer on offer at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon has the sleek Acer Swift Go 14 laptop at $799.99, knocked down from the usual price of $999.99.

The notebook's specs include a cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra 7 (Meteor Lake) processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD all packed into a chassis which is only 0.59-inches wide. The Swift Go 14 is powerful enough to handle everyday tasks like assignments, projects, and homework, and more demanding workloads besides.

A further attraction with this laptop is the AI side of the equation. Acer certainly talks up the laptop's AI abilities and there's a dedicated Copilot button here to make summoning the AI assistant a snap. More importantly, the peppy Meteor Lake chip has an NPU (Neural Processing Unit for AI acceleration), though it should be noted that it's not nearly as strong as the cutting-edge NPUs carried on the likes of Snapdragon X (or indeed Ryzen AI 300) processors.

The Core 7 Ultra 155H still boasts some good AI processing chops though, courtesy not just of the NPU, but also the GPU and processor itself lending a hand with AI workloads to make them very nippy.

While we're talking about the GPU, we should also point out that the integrated Arc graphics will handle a spot of casual gaming very nicely, and the Core 7 Ultra CPU is a good all-rounder, make no mistake.

Rounding off the spec details, this laptop is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K resolution OLED (16:10) display that offers a beautiful image quality. There's no doubting that this screen is a great panel at this price point.

OS - Windows 11 This is a powerful and portable laptop with a gorgeous 14-inch OLED display, a sleek chassis, and very good specs. The hardware includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, offering plenty of overall grunt (and additional AI processing pep, to boot). With a thickness of 0.59-inches and a weight of 2.91lbs, this notebook is great for study and activities on the go. It also has a bunch of handy additional features, like a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and a memory card slot.

Are there any sticking points to be aware of here? Well, you can check out our full thoughts on the Acer Swift Go 14 in our review of the laptop, but the TL;DR for downsides is that the battery life is only average, and the design isn't quite premium - although these elements are still solid enough. And the overall value proposition is certainly strong here, given Amazon's current discount on this sleek and lightweight laptop.

Still, if you remain unconvinced and this doesn't sound like the device for you, make sure you check out our recommendations for the best student laptops, where we highlight various alternatives that may suit you better.