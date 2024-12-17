Uh oh... Zotac just leaked Nvidia’s next-gen launch line-up, including RTX 5090 GPU with 32GB of VRAM
RTX 5090 with 32GB, RTX 5080, alongside RTX 5070 Ti and 5070
- Nvidia RTX 5090 has 32GB based on leaked info from Zotac’s website
- Next-gen launch GPUs are supposedly the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070
- There is, however, no sign of the RTX 5060 in this spillage
Zotac just leaked details of what might be the initial line-up of next-gen desktop graphics cards from Nvidia.
VideoCardz did the sleuthing here, turning up details Zotac accidentally aired on its own website, showing us the Blackwell GPUs that the graphics card maker will initially debut (in theory, anyway). Furthermore, Zotac also dropped a tasty nugget of info on the VRAM configuration for what’s surely the next-gen flagship.
The models listed by Zotac – and all the spilled details have now been removed, we should clarify – were as follows:
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090D
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
The Nvidia RTX 5090D is the variant of the flagship for China, following in the footsteps of the RTX 4090D, as you’re likely aware.
As for the VRAM info, Zotac has filters for its GPUs to allow sorting by memory type and capacity, and mistakenly put a GDDR7 option in the former, as well as an allocation of 32GB in the latter.
This shows us that RTX 5000 graphics cards will carry GDDR7 VRAM as (heavily) rumored – all models will use this cutting-edge memory, supposedly – and that there’ll be a 32GB allocation of video RAM in the line-up, as there isn’t with the current-gen (which tops out at 24GB).
The GPU paired with 32GB must, of course, be the RTX 5090, and this is what’s already been rumored for the next-gen flagship.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Analysis: What about the RTX 5060, though?
With this kind of work going on with manufacturer websites, in the background – well, it should have been on the quiet, in the background, but was accidentally sent live by a Zotac employee, clearly – shows we are about to get new RTX 5000 GPUs at CES 2025. Although Nvidia has all but said that, anyway, at this point.
The really interesting bit here is the underlining of the RTX 5090 being a mighty GPU sporting 32GB of video RAM, and the range of models available initially, which are as expected, pretty much. Well, the RTX 5090 and 5080 are, anyway, the rumor mill just isn’t quite sure if we’ll also get the RTX 5070 or the 5070 Ti – and maybe this is a suggestion that Nvidia will push out both. Alternatively, perhaps one of those RTX 5070 variants may come slightly later.
Notably, there’s no mention of the RTX 5060, which has recently floated up on the rumor winds as a possible GPU launch for later in the first quarter of 2025. Zotac may not be prepping that because it’s a couple of months down the line from these initial launches – or perhaps this is a hint that this lower-tier Blackwell graphics card won’t turn up until later in 2025.
You might also like
Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).