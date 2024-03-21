The Nvidia RTX 4060, 4060 Ti, and 4070 GPUs could get refreshes soon

Nvidia has been slowly launching its Super refreshes of the RTX 4000-series of graphics cards, updated versions with much-improved performance. And, according to a new rumor, the mid-range models might also be getting its own refresh.

There has been an alleged leak of plans for refreshed versions of RTX 4060, 4060 Ti, and 4070 graphics cards, which was revealed by Twitter/X user Zed__Wang and reported on by PCGamesN . Thanks to the table, we know the three brand-new dies for the cards as well as the release windows: March 2024 for the RTX 4070 and April 2024 for both the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.

(Image credit: Zed__Wang)

While details for these newer versions are sparse, we normally could assume that a larger die comes with superior memory bandwidth, VRAM capacity, and performance. However, according to the same leaker, this is not the case.

When asked about the spec difference between the original and the refreshed GPUs, they responded “only change the chip; the spec keeps the same.” It seems like, at most, we might see a few additional CUDA, RT, and Tensor cores but that's all.

These mid-range refreshes could be a dud

If this leak is to be believed, then this refresh sounds like a whole lot of nothing. If the broader specs aren’t even being upgraded, then what’s even the point of releasing them in the first place? The only way it would make sense is if the new cards were cheaper than the basic versions.

One good thing about the Super series that have previously launched is that it’s already been lowering the prices of AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards, going by the dropping prices of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and the RX 7900 XT once the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super hit retailers. So if these newer mid-range cards end up launching, then that could mean the matching AMD cards could also see a price decrease.

It’s rather sad that these are the only positives of getting RTX 4060, 4060 Ti, and 4070 refreshes if the rumors are actually true. Here’s hoping that if Nvidia does decide to release them, they’ll be worth investing in.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors