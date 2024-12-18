Nvidia might reveal DLSS 4 at CES 2025 – and mysterious new AI capabilities that could be ‘revolutionary’ for GPUs

These are the best free games on Steam.

Inno3D has leaked that Nvidia has “advanced DLSS technology” to show off at CES 2025

This may be DLSS 4, as it makes sense to reveal it alongside RTX 5000 GPUs

New neural rendering capabilities are also set to be aired which could be even more intriguing

Inno3D has again been leaking material relating to Nvidia’s upcoming revelations at CES 2025, but this time it’s more about the software and AI side of the equation, rather than the (purported) next-gen graphics cards themselves.

VideoCardz noticed that German tech site Hardware Luxx caught the CES 2025 press release from Inno3D, teasing what it has in store for the show, and oversharing some info that Nvidia would doubtless not want aired.

The key mentions here pertain to a possible new version of DLSS and fresh neural rendering capabilities.

In the first case, Inno3D talks about: “Advanced DLSS Technology: Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling offering even better image quality and higher frame rates.”

And secondly, the manufacturer points out: “Neural Rendering Capabilities: Revolutionizing how graphics are processed and displayed.”

There’s also talk of AI enhanced power-efficiency measures whereby the GPU’s power consumption and thermals are presumably fine-tuned to be more efficient and work better in general.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Clever tricks to make up for meager VRAM loadouts?

While we can’t read too much into this – it’s all pretty vague marketing speak from Inno3D, as you’d fully expect from a pre-event press release – the highlighted bits are still exciting glimpses of what we might be treated to at CES 2025.

The mentioned advanced DLSS tech which delivers a better image quality, and bigger frame rate boosts, might well be DLSS 4. That said, we’ve heard very little about Nvidia’s next-gen take on DLSS, which is odd if it is on the verge of being shown off.

However, it’s not unreasonable to assume that DLSS 4 would be tied to RTX 5000 GPUs exclusively (as Team Green did this with DLSS 3 and RTX 4000 GPUs when they launched). And so when RTX 5000 graphics cards are revealed at CES, it’d make sense that the next-gen DLSS would be teased alongside them, if not fully detailed.

On top of that, the apparent new neural rendering capabilities sound intriguing, and the mention of the term ‘revolutionizing’ graphics has piqued our curiosity. Is this just PR bluster, though?

We’ll have to wait and see, but there are already theories floating around that it could be some kind of neural texture compression, which would help GPUs with lower amounts of VRAM cope better with weighty textures. Could this be an explanation of why Nvidia might be mulling video RAM loadouts like 8GB for the RTX 5060 and 12GB for the RTX 5070? Perhaps, but that’s reaching…

Inno3D also mentions that it’ll have new graphics cards at CES 2025, without saying they’re RTX 5000 models. But it does mention some more standard brands of new products, alongside higher end iChill variants, including a small form-factor board – which is a hint that we won’t just see higher-end Blackwell GPUs at the show.

As well as the RTX 5090 and 5080, the RTX 5070 or 5070 Ti have been rumored as being ready to be revealed, and this is a further suggestion that this is what Nvidia has planned for CES in January.

Inno3D probably isn’t Nvidia’s favorite partner at the moment, because the graphics card manufacturer recently leaked the existence of the RTX 5090 and that it’ll be unveiled at CES 2025.