It looks like the Nvidia App could be doing more harm than good by tanking game performance – but there’s a fix

The Nvidia App has been out for just over a month now – it’s Team Green’s replacement for GeForce Experience – but the new software is reportedly slowing down gaming performance for some folks.

A user named Sebastian Castellanos on X flagged up this issue, noting that with the Nvidia App installed, their gaming PC was being slowed down to the tune of 15%, and also suffering “horrendous” frametime issues (essentially jittery gameplay).

Yikes, looks like having the NVIDIA app installed was destroying perf in some of my games (mainly UE5 ones) like Black Myth Wukong and The Talos Principle 2. Uninstalling the NVIDIA app fixed some horrendous frametime issues and gave me an extra 15%+ of performance! pic.twitter.com/KimvcahJ1PDecember 15, 2024

Castellanos said that this mainly happened with games using Unreal Engine 5 (specifically Black Myth: Wukong and The Talos Principle 2). Other X users also chimed in on the thread to note slowdowns to the tune of 10% to 15% or thereabouts.

First of all, Castellanos observed that the issues occurred with or without the Nvidia App’s overlay running in games, and subsequently posted again to say that they’d pinned down the problem to the ‘Game filters and Photo mode’ option in the app’s settings.

Apparently, turning this off cured the observed frame rate blues. Running some benchmarks with the game filters mode turned on, then off, Castellanos found that Black Myth: Wukong ran 22% faster with the mode disabled.

Stuttering was also way more pronounced with the mode enabled, as you can see in the graphs provided (check out the 1% percentile lows – the biggest dips in the frame rate) in the below post.

Now that I have some time, I made a couple of benchmark runs with this option disabled vs enabled in both Black Myth: Wukong and The Talos Principle 2 using @CapFrameX, and I'm seeing some huge perf gains by turning the "Game filters and Photo mode" option off: pic.twitter.com/7QuxCEqKmQDecember 16, 2024

Analysis: Hopefully this fudge will work for most gamers

As Tom’s Hardware reports – which also found similar levels of slowdown due to this bug – Nvidia has confirmed that it’s now investigating the purported glitch.

Team Green advises as follows: “We are aware of a reported performance issue related to Game Filters and are actively looking into it. You can turn off Game Filters from the Nvidia App Settings > Features > Overlay > Game Filters and Photo Mode, and then relaunch your game.”

It’s certainly worth trying that suggested fix, although Castellanos cautions that this might not work for everyone affected. If it doesn’t cure any sluggishness you might be experiencing with the Nvidia App, then about the only other option is to simply uninstall it and go without – until Team Green applies a fix. You can run with just the bare Nvidia graphics driver without needing the app, in case you were wondering.

Hopefully Nvidia will be able to swiftly implement a patch to resolve this one, as it’s a pretty nasty bug by all accounts – one that should arguably have been caught in the lengthy beta for the Nvidia App.

