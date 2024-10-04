Nvidia’s new app gets a major upgrade – and proves the company is finally listening to gamers

Nvidia has updated its new Nvidia App, currently in beta, introducing much-needed features, including G-Sync controls, RTX HDR multi-monitor support, driver rollback, and other user-requested tweaks.

Nvidia has been working on the new app since February 2024, aiming to incorporate features of its separate Nvidia Control Panel and GeForce Experience apps into a seamless and simplified one-stop shop for all Nvidia driver updates and game settings.

Nvidia claims the app will be exiting its beta testing phase by the end of the year, with a definite plan to phase out the older ones.

“Your feedback matters,” Andrew Burnes writes in Nvidia’s announcement post, “and we appreciate your continued support. In future updates, we’ll continue to add the remaining Nvidia Control Panel options, with the goal of unifying the Nvidia Control Panel and GeForce Experience’s key features in one app.

“Additionally, we intend to migrate all remaining GeForce Experience users to the new Nvidia app when it exits beta before the end of the year.”

Building a better app

Previous updates to the app have allowed users to alter their monitor refresh rate, resolution and orientation, which are essential features that have been part of the Nvidia Control Panel app for years. If Nvidia really wants its new app to replace its existing ones, then making sure it offers all of the features its users rely on. The new update adds G-SYNC controls, and, most-interestingly, RTX HDR multi-monitor support.

RTX HDR is a filter that uses AI to bring High Dynamic Range to games that weren’t designed for it, which can have a big impact on visual quality. Using it in a game is seamless; it can be activated just by typing ALT+Z, and its potential is huge: out of Nvidia’s 50 most-played GeForce games, only 12 offer HDR support. Games running on Vulkan, DirectX 9, 11, and 12 will benefit from the enhanced experience on multiple HDR-capable monitors at once.

The app also contains updates introduced based on user feedback. Now you can view system stats and latency info in game and on your desktop, and frame rates from the “heads up display” settings tab. You can also adjust how and which stats are shown, and sort and filter your games and apps, hide programs and remove manually-added programs.

The app update was released on October 1 , 2024. Users will have to install the new app beta update and GeForce Game Ready Driver 565.90 WHQL driver to take advantage of these new features.

User feedback has certainly appeared to have had a positive influence on the app’s development. Nvidia encourages users to continue sending feedback, which they can do via a button at the top right of the app. Meanwhile, features still to come include custom resolutions, surround options and multi-monitor setup.

It’s good to see big companies like Nvidia listening to their customers – as sometimes it can feel like they can forget about us and putting their financial interests first. This is especially important when making big changes to apps many of us use every day. Other companies *cough* Microsoft *cough* would do well to remember this.