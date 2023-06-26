AMD rushes to combat Nvidia's RTX 4060 with record low prices on CPUs and GPUs

Ahead of both the 4th of July and Amazon Prime Day, both Newegg and Amazon have been discounting AMD processors and graphics cards. This is especially a boon since cards are pretty pricey this generation. These price drops are happening just before Nvidia releases its mid-range GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which most likely means AMD is trying to get the drop on the competition before then.

Three cards in particular -- the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, as well as the AMD Radeon RX 7600 and AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX graphics cards -- are seeing the lowest MSRPs they've gotten in a while, possibly ever. And these are all some of the best AMD processors and best AMD graphics cards too, perfect for upgrading your machine to the best gaming PC if you've been waiting for a solid deal or two.

Today's best AMD CPU and GPU deals

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $449 now $325 at Newegg

Though this is an excellent processor that sold well at the time, the 7000-series has mostly overshadowed it. That said, for this price the CPU is a steal with eight Zen 3 cores along with 32MB of L3 cache and another 64MB of 3D stacked LLC.

AMD Radeon RX 7600: now $249 at Amazon

The excellent AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card seems to have gotten a permanent price drop, according to several US and UK retailers including Amazon. This makes it an actual budget GPU. This MSI version, as well as the XFX Speedster SWFT210 and Mech 2x Classic models, are responses to the RTX 4060 from Nvidia.

AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX: was $1,029.99 now $975 at Amazon

This behemoth of a graphics card has gotten its first major price drop, bringing it down to below $1,000 for the first time. This is currently considered by us to be one of the best GPUs on the market and, if you're looking for pure power, now's a great time to buy.

It seems that competition between Team Green and Team Red has continued to heat up, with the latter dropping prices on several processors and graphics cards to better compete with the former, all in the shadow of the GeForce RTX 4060 coming out soon.

The best part is that all three of these deals are for cards that are still pretty recent and quite excellent in their own categories. So no matter the budget, buyers will have something to choose from. This is another example of competition driving better pricing, something especially important with so many expensive cards coming out this generation.

