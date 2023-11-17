Amazon’s Black Friday graphics card deals are mostly duds - but I’ve found a few hidden gems

Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday week of sales, and amongst them are a range of graphics card deals.

This means that Black Friday deals are once again a great way to upgrade your gaming PC for cheap, after years of stock shortages and inflated prices.

However, looking through Amazon UK's graphics card offers, I'm going to be honest: some of these 'deals' are pretty poor. Are we really supposed to get excited about £20 off an RTX 3050? Still, there are some pretty great deals hidden amongst the junk, like the powerful Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 WINDFORCE which has been discounted by just under £100, now £1,101.99.

There are a few great budget GPUs on offer as well. Buying a new GPU can be confusing enough, but during Black Friday it can feel even more overwhelming, so to help you out, I've picked the best Amazon Black Friday GPU deals that are worth buying. Make sure you also check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals for all sorts of great offers!

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best graphics card deals in your location.

Amazon's best Black Friday graphics card deals

MSI Radeon RX 6400 AERO ITX 4G Gaming Graphics Card: was £159 now £103 at Amazon

This is the cheapest GPU Amazon is selling in its Black Friday week sale. While it's not the card to get if you want to run Cyberpunk 2077 in all its glory, it's a dependable GPU for people looking to build an ultra-cheap gaming PC.

Asus Phoenix Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630: was £168.99 now £138.67 at Amazon

This is a great budget GPU that brings some of Nvidia's more advanced tech to an affordable card. With 4GB of GDDR6 memory, this is best for playing at 1080p, and it's another strong choice for building a budget gaming PC or giving an older one a new lease of life.

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 EAGLE OC Graphics Card: was £309.99 now £280.99 at Amazon

The RTX 4060 is a very good mid-range GPU, and it's even better value at this price. With 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and support for DLSS 3, it's a card that punches above its weight - especially when playing at 1080p and 1440p.

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 TI EAGLE 8GB Graphics Card: was £389.99 now £367.99 at Amazon

The RTX 4060 Ti is a step up from the 4060, with more CUDA, ray tracing, and Tensor cores, along with higher clock speeds and a larger L2 cache. It's also a step up in price, and while this isn't the biggest price cut ever, it's the cheapest 4060 Ti on sale at Amazon.

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC 12GB: was £899.99 now £831.99 at Amazon

If you're after a GPU that offers plenty of power but doesn't cost an absolute fortune, then this deal for Gigabyte's spin on the RTX 4070 Ti is work considering, especially at this lower price. Thanks to 12GB of GDDR6X memory, along with DLSS 3 upscaling support, you'll get some really impressive results out of this GPU - even at 4K resolutions.

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 WINDFORCE Graphics Card: was £1,199.99 now £1,101.99 at Amazon

This is a great offer, allowing you to get the 16GB version of the RTX 4080 for a much more reasonable price. OK, it's still very expensive, but if you're building a gaming PC (or upgrading your old one) to easily play even the most graphically demanding PC games, then this could be the deal for you.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition: was £1,499.99 now £1,349.08 at Amazon

Save £150 on this powerful high-end GPU from Nvidia and Asus. This RTX 4080 model comes with 16GB of GDDR6X memory and is an excellent graphics card that can play any modern game at its highest settings at 4K. It's expensive, but you won't need a new GPU for a long, long time. It's also selling out fast at this price.

There are plenty of other GPU sales at Amazon, but a lot of them are either for similar graphics cards as above, but for more money, or are for outdated tech. While those older cards are perfectly fine, Amazon has cut the price of newer GPUs, making the older cards less good value, especially if they miss out on some of the cool advancements the latest generation of GPUs come with.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

More of today's best Black Friday deals