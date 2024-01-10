Acer reveals Predator and Nitro Radeon RX 7000 GPUs as it steps more confidently into third-party graphics at CES 2024

At CES 2024, Acer has announced an expansion of its graphics card portfolio, introducing new models including the Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC and a selection of Nitro graphics cards powered by the latest AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, including AMD's newest card, the Radeon RX 7600 XT.

Announced at the beginning of the CES this year, the Radeon RX 7600 XT, as well as the other three graphics cards expands Acer's graphics card partnership with AMD after a successful partnering with Intel last year. These new products are designed to provide users with enhanced gaming experiences, featuring up to 16GB memory and incorporating next-generation technologies like ray tracing and AI accelerator chips for AI workloads like Stable Diffusion.

The Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC is set to launch in North America starting in February, with a starting price of $549.99, with the UK and Australia getting the card within Q1. The Nitro series, including the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC, RX 7700 XT OC, and RX 7600 XT OC, will also be available in these regions around the same time, with prices starting from $509.99 in the US.

The Predator BiFrost model features 60 unified AMD RDNA 3 compute units, paired with Predator FrostBlade 3.0 fans, promising high performance in 1440p and 4K gameplay. The Nitro series, on the other hand, offers options ranging from 12 GB to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, along with various bandwidth capabilities to cater to different gaming needs. All models emphasize advanced cooling systems, incorporating features like Nitro FrostBlade ringed fans and reinforced copper bases for efficient heat absorption.

The release of these graphics cards marks Acer's commitment to catering to the needs of gamers and creative professionals alike. Leveraging AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, these cards aim to deliver fluid resolution and high-refresh-rate gaming, even in the most demanding titles. Additionally, they support DirectX 12 Ultimate API for enhanced visuals and include AMD's new encode/decode media engine for a dynamic range of colors and improvements in playing or streaming.

