Get 5% off any Herman Miller product with our exclusive coupon code

By published

Designer seating, desks, and tables for less

Herman Miller
Herman Miller is a luxury furniture brand that sells office chairs, desks, tables, sofas, and stools. With a range of products known for their high quality and ergonomics, there's no better brand to buy from.

We've partnered with Herman Miller to offer TechRadar UK readers 5% off any product when they use our exclusive code. The discount code helps make these premium chairs and desks a little bit more affordable.

Herman Miller creates classic pieces and new designs for the home. They are recognised by many as an innovator in work chairs and interior furnishings. If you missed out on this deal, then Herman Miller regularly has live offers, which you can check out on our Herman Miller coupon codes hub.

ukstore.hermanmiller.com get 5% off any product

Use our exclusive coupon code to take advantage of this deal. As one of the best-known and respected furniture designers in the world, you're guaranteed quality and functionality. If you're in the UK and are looking to upgrade what you spend most of your day sitting on or working at, then now is a great time.

Top picks from Herman Miller

Herman Miller Aeron Chair
Herman Miller Aeron Chair: was £1,149 now £1,091 at Herman Miller United Kingdom

With a whopping 8 million sales, this gorgeous chair from Herman Miller offers iconic comfort. If you're on the lookout for something that is pure and truly ergonomically perfect, then look no further. The design is innovative and provides great support for a range of postures, activities, and body types.

Herman Miller HAY Copenhague 90 Desk
Herman Miller HAY Copenhague 90 Desk: was £779 now £740 at Herman Miller United Kingdom

A desk that is functional, compact, and built to last. This slim office desk brings elegantly pragmatic Danish design to your personal workspace. Originally created for the University of Copenhagen, the Copenhague 90 Desk couples graceful, asymmetrical legs with a streamlined tabletop in a matte finish that's resistant to fingerprints and easy to clean.

Herman Miller Nevi Gaming Desk
Herman Miller Nevi Gaming Desk: was £1,327 now £1,260 at Herman Miller United Kingdom

This is a gaming desk that's as agile as you are. Thanks to its height-adjustable functionality, you can break free from slouching by sitting at your ideal sitting height — or take a break to stand and stretch. It's also smudge-proof, easy to clean, and designed to reduce glare so you can play without distraction or eye strain.

Why buy from Herman Miller

Herman Miller does it all and they do it incredibly well. With office chairs, gaming chairs, office desks, standing desks, and more, Herman Mille guarantees design excellence alongside top-notch functionality. You'll be buying well and buying once.

They are so confident in their products that most of them come with a 12-year warranty. When the cost of the item is spread over its lifetime, the premium price becomes worth every penny. All of their products are made with high-end components, which increase the level of durability.

In terms of ergonomics, the Aeron chair is a prime example. It features adjustable PostureFit SL for spinal support, balanced recline, and 8Z Pellicle for weight distribution. Other Herman Miller chairs, like the Embody, have unique features like a pixelated support system for flexible seating and a wide range of backrest movement.

Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

