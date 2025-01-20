RTX 5000 cards too pricey? These clearance deals on RTX 4000 series PCs start at $729

Been eying up the new RTX 5000 series graphics cards but are put off by the eye-watering high prices? I've got great news: retailers are already serving up excellent clearance deals on pre-built gaming PCs with RTX 4000 series cards.

Right now, for example, you can get this ABS Cyclone with an RTX 4060 for just $729.99 (was $999) at Newegg - which is cheaper than anything I saw over Black Friday. With a fairly decent Core i5 and 32GB of RAM, this one is a great choice if you just want the basics (a quick graphics card) for smooth 1080p gaming.

Moving up in price, you can also find some incredible deals on RTX 4070 gaming PCs right now. I recommend this MSI Codex R6 with a Core i7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,379 (was $1,599) if you're looking for a decent machine for 1440p gaming as it's ready to go right out the box with no obvious upgrades needed.

There's also the excellent Alienware Aurora R16 with an RTX 4070 for $1,499 (was $1,999) at Dell right now - which is the same price as Black Friday for the mid-range configuration.

You can read more about these deals below or head on over to our main cheap gaming PC deals page for more options under $1,000.

Today's best gaming PC deals

ABS Cyclone Aqua: was $999 now $729.99 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This is probably the best 'bang for the buck' gaming PC on the market right now. While the chipset is a little older, you get a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card and 32GB of RAM for well under $800 with this heavily discounted ABS pre-build at Newegg. While not a high-end machine by any stretch of the imagination, you can easily get respectable frame rates with reasonably high settings as long as you don't push the resolution too much.

MSI Codex R2: was $1,599 now $1,369 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Moving up to RTX 4070 gaming PCs, this MSI Codex at Newegg is easily one of the cheapest options on the market. With this build, you get an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM and a respectable 14th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset. That means there are no glaring upgrades needed for great out-of-the-box performance. If you've got a 1440p display, then this one is a particularly good option for pushing smooth frame rates on even the most demanding of titles.