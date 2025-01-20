RTX 5000 cards too pricey? These clearance deals on RTX 4000 series PCs start at $729
These machines will still hold up great for a while yet
Been eying up the new RTX 5000 series graphics cards but are put off by the eye-watering high prices? I've got great news: retailers are already serving up excellent clearance deals on pre-built gaming PCs with RTX 4000 series cards.
Right now, for example, you can get this ABS Cyclone with an RTX 4060 for just $729.99 (was $999) at Newegg - which is cheaper than anything I saw over Black Friday. With a fairly decent Core i5 and 32GB of RAM, this one is a great choice if you just want the basics (a quick graphics card) for smooth 1080p gaming.
Moving up in price, you can also find some incredible deals on RTX 4070 gaming PCs right now. I recommend this MSI Codex R6 with a Core i7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,379 (was $1,599) if you're looking for a decent machine for 1440p gaming as it's ready to go right out the box with no obvious upgrades needed.
There's also the excellent Alienware Aurora R16 with an RTX 4070 for $1,499 (was $1,999) at Dell right now - which is the same price as Black Friday for the mid-range configuration.
You can read more about these deals below or head on over to our main cheap gaming PC deals page for more options under $1,000.
Today's best gaming PC deals
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
This is probably the best 'bang for the buck' gaming PC on the market right now. While the chipset is a little older, you get a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card and 32GB of RAM for well under $800 with this heavily discounted ABS pre-build at Newegg. While not a high-end machine by any stretch of the imagination, you can easily get respectable frame rates with reasonably high settings as long as you don't push the resolution too much.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Moving up to RTX 4070 gaming PCs, this MSI Codex at Newegg is easily one of the cheapest options on the market. With this build, you get an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM and a respectable 14th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset. That means there are no glaring upgrades needed for great out-of-the-box performance. If you've got a 1440p display, then this one is a particularly good option for pushing smooth frame rates on even the most demanding of titles.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
And lastly, but definitely not least, is this Alienware Aurora R16. This is the latest model from the brand and features a more subdued design, as well as a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 14th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset. Combined, these are great specs. And this just so happens to be one of the cheapest prices I've ever seen for this configuration.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.