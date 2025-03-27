It's the best time to buy an RTX 4070 gaming laptop since Black Friday - get up to $600 off on massive clearance deals
Three excellent choices for a high-end gaming laptop today
I've been looking for gaming laptop deals in the big spring sales this week, and now is the perfect time to pick up an RTX 4070 gaming laptop.
Not only do Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers have big spring sales to check out this week, but the upcoming advent of RTX 5000 series gaming laptops has meant great clearance deals on older models.
For example, you can currently pick up an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $899 (was $1,499) at Best Buy. Sure, the HP Victus featured here isn't the highest-end model around, but it's not every day you see a machine with an RTX 4070 for under $900. That's usually the price you'd spend on a lesser RTX 4060-equipped configuration, so this machine is great bang for the buck with its RTX 4070 and Ryzen 7 chipset.
If you want to go up-market, then there are some really superb discounts elsewhere also. One of my favorites is this Dell G16 on sale for $1,299 (was $1,699) at the official Dell store. It's obviously a lot more expensive than the HP just mentioned, but this machine features a significantly more powerful 14th-gen Core i9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a much higher-end 1600p 240Hz display. Another great choice is the Lenovo Legion 5i at Amazon for $1,399 (was $1,599), which I've laid out in detail below.
Today's best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB
In case you missed it last time - here's another shot at scoring one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've ever seen at Best Buy. While this HP Victus won't win any awards for its design, storage, or display, the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and Ryzen 7 chipset makes this one a potent performer for the money. Want smooth frame rates on a budget? This is a superb choice right now.
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB
A massive $600 price cut makes this Dell G16 one of the better mid to upper-range gaming laptop deals on the market right now. It's not a super-cheap machine but you get a really decent 14th gen Core i9 chipset here alongside a blazingly quick 1600p 144Hz display. This model isn't one of the most portable or lightest gaming laptops but it is wildly powerful for the price.
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB
You get a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card alongside 32GB of RAM and a Core i9 chipset for a fair price with Amazon's deal on the Lenovo Legion 5i today. By all accounts, if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop then this is a superb choice only let down by its small storage drive and the fact that other retailers have some really incredible deals also up for grabs today.
Amazon Big Spring Sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 40% off Kindle & Echo
- Appliances: up to 30% off Nespresso and Ninja
- Headphones: Bose, Anker and Beats from $19.99
- Health: 45% off Oral-B, Crest & Philips
- Laptops: from $169.99
- Phones: up to $300 off Google and Samsung
- Smart home: Ring and Blink from $17.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $59.99
- Toys: up to 30% off Lego and Marvel
- TVs: cheap TVs from $74.99
- Vacuums: up to $400 off Shark and Roborock
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I can't say I'm surprised, but Nvidia's RTX 5090 laptop GPU has a big performance leap over its predecessor, according to early benchmarks
Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today