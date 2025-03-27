It's the best time to buy an RTX 4070 gaming laptop since Black Friday - get up to $600 off on massive clearance deals

I've been looking for gaming laptop deals in the big spring sales this week, and now is the perfect time to pick up an RTX 4070 gaming laptop.

Not only do Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers have big spring sales to check out this week, but the upcoming advent of RTX 5000 series gaming laptops has meant great clearance deals on older models.

For example, you can currently pick up an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $899 (was $1,499) at Best Buy. Sure, the HP Victus featured here isn't the highest-end model around, but it's not every day you see a machine with an RTX 4070 for under $900. That's usually the price you'd spend on a lesser RTX 4060-equipped configuration, so this machine is great bang for the buck with its RTX 4070 and Ryzen 7 chipset.

If you want to go up-market, then there are some really superb discounts elsewhere also. One of my favorites is this Dell G16 on sale for $1,299 (was $1,699) at the official Dell store. It's obviously a lot more expensive than the HP just mentioned, but this machine features a significantly more powerful 14th-gen Core i9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a much higher-end 1600p 240Hz display. Another great choice is the Lenovo Legion 5i at Amazon for $1,399 (was $1,599), which I've laid out in detail below.

Today's best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $1,499 now $899.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB In case you missed it last time - here's another shot at scoring one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've ever seen at Best Buy. While this HP Victus won't win any awards for its design, storage, or display, the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and Ryzen 7 chipset makes this one a potent performer for the money. Want smooth frame rates on a budget? This is a superb choice right now.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB A massive $600 price cut makes this Dell G16 one of the better mid to upper-range gaming laptop deals on the market right now. It's not a super-cheap machine but you get a really decent 14th gen Core i9 chipset here alongside a blazingly quick 1600p 144Hz display. This model isn't one of the most portable or lightest gaming laptops but it is wildly powerful for the price.