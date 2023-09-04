Starfield is coming... Get ready with today's 5 best Labor Day gaming laptop deals

Eyeing up Starfield but scared your laptop's aging specs won't be able to handle its system requirements? Thankfully it's a great time to upgrade thanks to the Labor Day sales today, which feature some fantastic gaming laptop deals.

Today's great choices include this RTX 4060-equipped Gigabyte G5 for just $879 (was $1,099) at Newegg and this gorgeous Asus Zephyrus M16 for $1,199.99 (was $1,449) at Best Buy - another top choice to feature a speedy RTX 4060 graphics card.

Machines capable of challenging those higher-end graphical settings include this RTX 4070 equipped MSI Stealth 16 for $1,799.99 (was $1,999) at Best Buy, or even this insanely powerful Alienware M16 with a QHD+ display for $2,299 (was $2,699). We've included full rundowns for these Labor Day gaming laptop deals just down below.

We've mostly included machines with the latest RTX 4000 series of graphics cards here because of the beefy requirements for Starfield. If you need something a little cheaper, we'd recommend heading over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals page. While you're here, don't forget to head over to our main Labor Day sales page for more expert recommendations on everything from TVs to appliances.

The best gaming laptop deals on Labor Day

Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $879 at Newegg

Another absolutely incredible value gaming laptop deal to feature the latest RTX 4000 series graphics card, this Gigabyte G5 at Newegg is a good mid-range choice. Inside, it's packing in an RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which are decent specs for 1080p gaming. While we'd have loved to have seen 16GB of RAM on this machine, you're getting a fantastic price for that RTX 4060 graphics card here.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop: was $1,649 now $999.99 at Best Buy

A superb premium RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal from Best Buy this weekend. This Asus Zephyrus M16 features a gorgeous design that's closer to a high-end Ultrabook than a gaming laptop. Inside, its potent combination of an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD should afford plenty of gaming chops - at least enough to run Starfield on medium settings at 1080p.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop: was $1,449 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's current deal on this Asus Zephyrus G16 brings this stunning gaming laptop down to its lowest-ever price. With a huge $300 off, you pay a fair price for this premium machine considering it's packed with an RTX 4060 and a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset. We also think these machines are some of the best looking on the market - with a design that's both slim and absolutely gorgeous.

MSI Stealth 16 gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

For the smoothest possible gameplay it's a great idea to go for a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card or better. Right now in the Best Buy Labor Day sale you can get $200 off this gorgeous MSI Stealth 16, a machine that doesn't just look great but also features an RTX 4070, a massive 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a beefy Intel Core i7 13620H chipset for good measure.

Alienware M16 gaming laptop: was $2,699 now $2,299 at Best Buy

Our last recommendation for those with fat pockets is this insanely powerful Alienware M16 - a ridiculously powerful machine featuring an RTX 4080 graphics card, Intel Core i9-13900HX, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Put together, these are superb specs for tackling a resource-heavy game like Starfield - which should look gorgeous on this machine's 1600p 260Hz display.

