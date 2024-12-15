Better than Black Friday: get an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $999 at Best Buy

One of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen all year is back again at Best Buy today in the form of this super-cheap Asus TUF 15 for $999 (was $1,399).

This deal was originally featured in the build-up to this year's big Black Friday sale at the retailer so this is a second chance to score a powerful machine on a relatively reasonable budget.

It may seem strange to call a $1,000 gaming laptop 'cheap' but this particular machine features the coveted RTX 4070 graphics card, a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's rare to see specs like these for under $1,200 – let alone $1,000 – so I think this machine is cheap for what it offers.

Overall, this is easily one of the best value gaming laptops on the market if you want something that can play games smoothly at relatively high settings. The RTX 4070 graphics card won't break a sweat playing all the latest titles on the machine's 144Hz 1080p display and should hold up for a good few years down the line, too.

Cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

Asus 15.6-inch TUF gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $999.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop that doesn't completely break the bank then definitely consider this heavily discounted Asus TUF at Best Buy. Not only is it super cheap for a gaming laptop with a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card, but a 13th gen Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD means you're getting great specs elsewhere too.

See more: check out all of today's gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Despite its respectable specs, this Asus TUF isn't one of the brand's high-end laptops so don't expect a super-slick light-weight design. The TUF line is all about bringing powerful specs to a decent price range, so this deal is best suited to those looking to get the best possible bang for their buck.

In particular, this one is a great choice if you're going to remain relatively static with your gaming set-up as the RTX 4070 in this Asus is more than enough to power an external 1440p monitor if you require it.

As well as this featured deal, I'd also recommend Best Buy's other great gaming laptop deals this week, including this MSI Cyborg 14 with an RTX 4060 for $749 (was $1,099) and this stunning Asus Zephyrus G16 for a record-low price of just $1,149 (was $1,599).