Newegg has an RTX 4060 gaming desktop for just $829 right now - and it won't go any lower on Black Friday guaranteed
Cheaper than building a rig yourself? Highly likely
Attention PC gamers: the Newegg Black Friday sale is already live and it features some seriously low prices on gaming machines.
The best one I've spotted so far is this super-cheap RTX 4060 equipped Yeyian Yumi gaming desktop for just $829.99 (was $1,199) at Newegg. A massive $370 discount has this machine, which normally retails for a mid-range price, right down into the budget brackets. It's arguably the cheapest RTX 4060 pre-built ever – and even better still, Newegg currently has a Black Friday price guarantee on it.
While the headline feature of this Yeyian Yumi gaming desktop is of course the RTX 4060 graphics card, it also packs in a respectable 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, a full kit of 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These aren't world-beating specs by any stretch of the imagination, but they're more than enough to back up that GPU to provide excellent 1080p gaming performance - enough for the latest games at least.
Cheap RTX 4060 gaming desktop deal
Yeyian Yumi gaming desktop: was
$1,199 now $829.99 at Newegg
Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB
Save $370 - Newegg has just posted a superb early Black Friday deal on this RTX 4060-equipped Yeyian desktop, offering the lowest price we've seen yet for a machine with this new graphics card. Is it a super high-end machine? No, but it's more than capable of outputting some serious performance at 1080p - especially since the 12th gen Intel Core i5 accompanying the RTX 4060 is an exceptionally capable chipset. You also get a full kit of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD - both great out-the-box components to have in a PC at this price.
If I had to pick bones with this Yeyian Yumi desktop, I'd say it's the underwhelming-looking cooler for the CPU. It's hard to judge by the pictures alone, but the cooler looks relatively small and low profile - likely enough for sufficient cooling, but obviously not as high-end as a third-party cooler from Noctua or Cooler Master. The motherboard looks like a decent B660 model that supports later Intel chips, but the CPU cooler is a little anaemic.
It also comes with the usual cheap gaming desktop and mouse combo. These are nice to have in a fix, but you'll likely want to bin those off as quickly as possible if you're used to quality peripherals. Luckily, accessories from Razer, SteelSeries and other decent brands are always a feature in the yearly Black Friday deals.
Also consider...
Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was
$1,399 now $999.99 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H
Graphics card: RTX 4070
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB
This heavily reduced Asus TUF is easily one of the cheapest laptops we've ever seen to feature the speedy new RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU, combined with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, means this Asus is packing some serious gaming chops under the hood. While it's not at the very cutting edge of components or overall design, you're getting almost unbeatable bang for the buck here with this Asus thanks for a healthy $300 discount at Best Buy.
Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was
$1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB
Need something a little cheaper? This Gigabyte G5 is an officially listed 'early Black Friday deal' from Best Buy and features an impressive $300 off. Inside, it's packed in an Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all great specs to have at this price point. Overall, this one isn't a world-beating machine, but it's a superb choice if you want a cost-effective gaming laptop that can handle 1080p resolution. Recommended.
