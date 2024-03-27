AtlasVPN shuts down, handing users over to NordVPN

Free VPN contender Atlas VPN's journey to secure people's online activity has finally come to an end.

The popular VPN service will shut down on April 24, 2024. A difficult decision, said the provider, that stems from increased competition and rising costs.

While users of its free plan will need to soon find a suitable replacement, paid users will automatically be transferred to NordVPN, Atlas' sister company, for the rest of their subscription period.

Atlas VPN users to migrate to NordVPN

"Atlas VPN was founded with the mission of providing secure, accessible, and user-friendly VPN services. Despite our best efforts and the incredible support of our users, we've encountered insurmountable challenges," wrote the provider in an announcement.

"These include rapidly advancing technological demands, a highly competitive market, and the escalating costs of providing top-tier services. These factors have led us to conclude that continuing to operate Atlas VPN is not sustainable in the long term."

AtlasVPN ensures all premium users a seamless transition. In the coming days, they are due to receive an email from NordVPN with a password creation link and more details on how to activate their new account. They'll then be able to start using the service for all the remaining time in their Atlas subscription.

AtlasVPN invites everyone to reach out in case they want to opt-out. For more details, head to the Atlas announcement.

On our side, we cannot recommend NordVPN enough—the service even beat its long-time competitor ExpressVPN recently and made it #1 in our chart of the best VPN services around right now.

Big news incoming – @techradar just named us the number one VPN service! It’s a great honor and even greater responsibility. We can promise one thing – NordVPN will continue setting the benchmark for top-notch cybersecurity.March 4, 2024 See more

"As we transition to this next chapter with NordVPN, we're confident in its ability to provide you with exceptional service and the utmost security online," said AtlasVPN.

Super fast and secure, according to our last round of in-house testing, NordVPN comes packed with security features that range from old classics—like a kill switch and strict no-log policy—to valuable extras such as its Meshnet tool, which allows you to link up to 60 devices anywhere in the world into a single secure network.

NordVPN also boasts great unblocking capabilities, whether you need a powerful streaming VPN or bypass other geo-restrictions.

For those of you who are using the freemium version of Atlas VPN, we recommend looking into PrivadoVPN Free and Proton VPN Free, which are currently at the top of our ranking as the best free VPN apps on the market.