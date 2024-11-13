Nvidia’s rumored CPU could pack integrated GPU to rival RTX 4070 mobile – should AMD and Intel start to worry now?

Nvidia APU rumored to equal RTX 4070 laptop GPU in performance

Laptops are already being made with the APU, including from Alienware

The Arm-based APU could outgun AMD’s Strix Halo by miles for efficiency

Nvidia’s apparent plan to make an Arm-based CPU for PCs – in conjunction with MediaTek – raised some eyebrows, certainly, and now we’re hearing a bit more about how powerful said APU from Team Green might be in terms of its integrated graphics.

For the uninitiated, an APU is an all-in-one chip (packing a processor, alongside an integrated GPU and NPU) and with a powerful enough graphics solution, these can make for a great engine for thin-and-light gaming laptops, dispensing with the need to have a separate graphics card in the chassis. (They’re also ideal for PC gaming handhelds, too).

Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID) has some fresh info on Nvidia’s rumored Arm-based SoC, namely that said integrated graphics will match the RTX 4070 laptop GPU (with the chip running at around 65W).

MLID further notes that laptop makers are already working with Nvidia to realize this APU, and there’s a rumored deal with Alienware on the boil.

We could see new entrants bursting onto our best gaming laptop list powered by the Nvidia APU as soon as the end of 2025, or the leaker still believes that’s a possibility – though we may realistically be waiting until 2026.

It is, after all, a big move for Nvidia, and one that Team Green and its partners will want to get right.

Analysis: The battle against a Halo product

If you recall, AMD also has powerful APUs on the cards, and is closer to launch than Nvidia – in fact, Team Red is expected to reveal new Strix Halo chips at CES 2025 (alongside a whole heap of other goodies).

Interestingly, the Strix Halo flagship APU has also been strongly rumored to have seriously peppy integrated graphics, and comparisons have been drawn to the discrete RTX 4070 laptop GPU here, as well – or that Team Red’s top chip might even be slightly more powerful.

Still, in Nvidia’s favor, it’s not clear if that flagship APU will serve gaming laptops, or just workstations, as we’ve discussed in the past. And even if the Nvidia APU is a bit behind in terms of the performance of its integrated GPU, it’s targeting much better efficiency. (Strix Halo rumors point to 120W for the flagship, and as we see here, 65W is mentioned for Nvidia’s effort – that kind of power difference is huge in the world of portables).

We can also expect a seriously powerful NPU from Nvidia, and AMD Strix Halo for that matter.

What’s going to be the problematic area for Nvidia is that its APU is Arm-based, so will run Windows on Arm with its inherent drawbacks, as seen with current Snapdragon SoCs. Whereas AMD’s Strix Halo is a traditional x86 chip and won’t have any compatibility (or performance overhead) worries – though come 2026, the picture for Arm chips in that respect may have changed a great deal. Microsoft is certainly betting on that, and Nvidia too, no doubt – if this rumor is right.

More competition in the mobile CPU arena will be a prospect that Intel isn’t keen on. Team Blue has a big business in producing laptop CPUs, an area it continues to be strong in despite all the woes around its desktop processors. Is that going to change with Nvidia’s entry into the laptop CPU market? It’s not what Intel needs right now, that’s for sure.

