Nvidia and MediaTek could be working on a CPU for future powerhouse gaming handhelds

Prominent hardware leakers reckon that Nvidia and MediaTek are working in tandem to create SoCs for gaming handhelds and mobile AI computing.

As spotted by Videocardz, financial analyst Dan Nystedt first broke cover on the story with a rumor that MediaTek is working with Nvidia to create an ARM-based processor that could theoretically launch in the first half of 2025. It's believed this SoC could be priced at $300 and may be built on a custom 3nm process with widespread availability expected next year.

This information has been corroborated by XpeaGPU, one of the more respected hardware leakers, who has expanded on the information, as you can see in the below post from X (formerly Twitter).

Yep and Mediatek is also working on gaming handled SoC with Nvidia GPU as Jensen is frustrated by Nintendo and he sees a good market potential. PS: its different than the new NV semi-custom div that tries to reenter the console market (some CN clients are already interested) https://t.co/sBuYVLJILcMay 15, 2024

The source states that MediaTek is also working on a gaming handheld SoC with an Nvidia GPU as "Jensen is frustrated by Nintendo and he sees a good market potential."

With Computex happening in early June, it's possible that we could see a reveal from Team Green in partnership with MediaTek developing SoCs for both AI computing and gaming.

The president of Nintendo recently confirmed a Nintendo Switch successor would be coming within the fiscal year. It's been speculated that the next generation of Nintendo mobile hardware will feature an Nvidia GPU again.

This latest rumor builds upon the mentioned recent chatter of Nvidia and MediaTek's partnership to create a Snapdragon X Elite competitor. Given this new info, it could be that the two companies are looking to take on AI and gaming either in one catch-all solution, or a complete new range coming sooner rather than later.

What Nvidia and MediaTek's partnership could mean

MediaTek has been creating mobile processors for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs for over 20 years. Nvidia historically has been a graphics card giant with its leading GeForce hardware, but in recent years it has pivoted over to increasingly focus on AI.

The prowess of both manufacturers cannot be understated. That's because the former has an established history in forging affordable SoCs and the latter leads the charge in graphics and AI.

Whether a partnership forges a chip that can slay the Snapdragon X Elite or drive the future of gaming handhelds remains to be seen, but we'll be watching for updates on this potential move as Computex 2024 rolls into view.