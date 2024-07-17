Here's a list of all the apps that can run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite — shame AutoCAD and our favorite VPN provider is missing

Snapdragon X Elite is Qualcomm's high-performance Arm-based processor, specifically tailored for Copilot+ PCs. It excels in AI thanks to a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that can handle up to 45 trillion operations per second, allowing it to efficiently process language models and generative AI tasks locally on the device.

One challenge with Windows on Arm processors like Snapdragon X Elite is that most Windows apps aren't built to work directly on Arm systems. Instead, Windows uses a translation layer to emulate x86_64 architecture.

For the best performance, it's important to use apps that are built to run on Arm systems directly. This is the full list of apps that Qualcomm says work perfectly on the Snapdragon X Elite. If you can't find your favorite app on this list - and we noticed some big omissions - don't worry, more are expected to be added soon.

Productivity

OneNote

Word

Excel

Outlook

PowerPoint

7-zip

Acrobat

Microsoft Journal

LibreOffice

Notepad++

Microsoft Visio

Drawboard PDF

PDFCreator

Cephable

Collaboration

Microsoft Teams

Zoom

OneDrive

Dropbox

Cisco WebEx

WhatsApp

Teamviewer

Microsoft Whiteboard

Apple iCloud

CamoStudio

Viber

Ring Central

Slack

Creative

DaVinci Resolve

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Lightroom

Blender

Microsoft ClipChamp

GIMP

OBS

Paint.NET

Cyberlink PhotoDirector

Cyberlink PowerDirector

Microsoft Photos

Microsoft Paint

Shapr3D

Luminar Neo

Canva

CorelDraw

CapCut

DJay Pro

Social media

X (formerly Twitter)

Reddit

TikTok

Snap (Snapchat)

Instagram

Facebook Messenger

Pinterest

Discord

LinkedIn

Wikipedia

Meta Threads

Multimedia

Netflix

Prime Video

Hulu

Disney+

Spotify

Amazon Music

Audacity

VLC Player

Handbrake

Windows Media Player

Pandora Music

VUDU

Apple iTunes

Web browsers

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Brave

Firefox

Opera

Vivaldi

Development

Visual Studio

Visual Studio Code

.NET

Java

Python

Unity

ONNX Runtime

LLVM

Docker Desktop

NodeJS

Bazel

Endpoint security

CrowdStrike

Microsoft Defender

Trend Micro

Sophos Intercept X

Symantec EP

Palo Alto Networks Cortex

Cisco Secure Endpoint

VMware Carbon Black

BitDefender

WithSecure Elements

RSA NetWitness

WatchGuard

ESET

SentinelOne

Cybereason

Data / Insider risk management

Microsoft Endpoint DLP

Symantec DLP

Cisco Umbrella

NetSkope CASB

Tanium Threat Response

Qualys

Symantec WSS

OpenText EnCase

Forescout

Absolute Persistence

Forcepoint

DTEX

Rapid7

Venafi Certificate Mgmt

Checkpoint Port Protection

Code42 Incydr

Comm Vault

IT management

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft SCCM

Microsoft Autopilot

VMware Workspace One

Nexthink

Ivanti LANDESK

Flexera FNMS

MobileIron

UberAgent

Lakeside SysTrack

Citrix Endpoint Management

Egnyte Desktop

Remote access & support

Cisco AnyConnect

PA Networks Global Protect

Zscaler

Pulse Secure

F5 Big-IP

BeyondTrust Remote Support

CyberArk EPM

Checkpoint VPN

NetMotion

OpenVPN

TeamViewer

Wireguard

VMware Horizon

BeyondTrust Bomgar

Code42 Crashplan

Carbonite Backup

OpenText MicroFocus

Bitlocker

Microsoft PowerToys

Microsoft SysMon

CPU-Z

Azure Virtual Desktop

PowerShell

Comm Vault

Although it's a long list there are a number of notable omissions. We're disappointed to see Affinity software and AutoCAD are yet to be supported, and our favorite VPN, NordVPN, is also highly conspicuous by its absence.

Thankfully, a spokesperson for Nord Security told us, "We are building an Arm-native NordVPN application and the launching process is on the final stages. We are now in close cooperation with Microsoft to receive driver signing certificate. We expect to release the application in the near future."

