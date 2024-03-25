An excellent AMD budget gaming CPU is now on sale for less than $200 at Walmart
The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is below retail price again
AMD puts out some of the best processors on the market that can compete with Intel's, including the best cheap processors that are sure to play gently with your wallet. And right now Walmart is offering an excellent deal on a Ryzen 5 processor, bringing it down to a budget-friendly price.
The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is currently on sale for $198.99 at Walmart, putting it $30 under its current retail price of $229. It's a great option for those who want a six-core AM5 platform processor, but don't have access to the Ryzen 5 7500F. We also reviewed the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X version and gave it four and a half out of five stars,
If you're interested in getting your hands on an excellent gaming processor that's wallet-friendly, then you'll want to take advantage of this fantastic sale while you still can.
Today's best AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU deal
AMD Ryzen 5 7600: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAMD-Ryzen-5-7600-Ryzen-5-6-Core-Socket-AM5-65W-AMD-Radeon-Graphics-Processor-100-100001015BOX%2F2637429931" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was
$229 now $198.99 at Walmart
It's a great mid-range option released in 2023, equipped with six cores and, thanks to AMD Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT) that's effectively doubled to 12 cores. It also has 32 MB of L3 cache and operates at 3.8 GHz but can boost up to 5.1 GHz. It's a great chip for those who need to upgrade without breaking the bank.
There are two downsides. First, it lacks 3D V-cache. That's a method that stacks cache vertically – tripling the CPU's L3 cache – leading to faster calculations and a nice speed increase. The second is that it tends to run hot for a budget processor, so you'll need a solid heat sink or general ventilation.
