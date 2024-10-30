AMD's next-gen gaming chip keeps getting better, and it hasn't even launched yet - new benchmark test shows total domination over the current best gaming CPU

AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor could be set to dominate its predecessor (the fantastic Ryzen 7 7800X3D), with a new benchmark test revealing a potential major performance boost over the highly acclaimed current king of gaming CPUs.

The benchmark test stems from a post from ‘9550pro’ on X, which revealed a Blender performance score of 323.76 against several Intel and AMD processors - at the time of writing, it’s now at an average of 324.94, which Wccftech claims is around 26% faster than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, as that chip’s current average score sits at 256.39.

While AMD’s new CPU could become the new best chip for gaming based on the previous spec leak (thanks to the rumored ‘Next-Gen 3D V-Cache’), Wccftech believes it will surpass its predecessor across the board, reportedly offering higher base and max clock speeds. This could be helped by rumors of the CPU multiplier being unlocked, opening the door for manual overclocking.

Is this the final selling point for the 8-core CPU?

There is still no official confirmation regarding the specifications of the 9800X3D, but its November 7 release date is fast approaching, and some reviewers will have already got their hands on the chip - its embargo reportedly lifts on November 6, according to 9550pro.

If there previously wasn’t any signal to be excited about AMD’s new CPU, this is definitely it. A performance leap over several high-end processors, including the aforementioned 7800X3D, could easily make this one of the best CPUs all around, beyond just gaming performance.

With Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series reveal likely closer now, the potential need to upgrade your CPU is now looking much more likely (especially if you’re already using a higher-end GPU). Based on the numerous leaks we’ve seen up to this point, productivity, content creation, and gaming all appear to have significantly improved with the 9800X3D, so there’s no doubt that you should keep your eye out for November 7 - especially with Black Friday on the horizon…

