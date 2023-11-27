Looking to build a new gaming PC? Here's the best computer you can assemble using only Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday has arrived, and that means it's the best time of year to build yourself a new gaming PC. With the sheer amount of Cyber Monday deals on computer components, I set out to calculate the best 4K gaming rig I could using only those discounts.

Last week, I put together a similar build using Black Friday deals to make a budget gaming PC, but I won't actually be building this one - I've already got a powerful gaming desktop, after all, and I'm not made of money. However, you might want to check that article out if you're after a more affordable system, since most of the deals are still live!

If you're craving something a bit more powerful, though, I've got you covered. With a bevy of Cyber Monday discounts to choose from, I've put together a list of parts for you to build a powerhouse desktop that can compete with the best gaming PCs on the market - and make some savings while you're at it.

I'll provide a more detailed breakdown of my choices further down in this article, but if you're only interested in the deals, keep scrolling for the full list. Remember, most of these deals won't stick around past Cyber Monday, so don't waste time!

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best PC component deals in your region.

What components did I pick?

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge: was $549.99 now $514.99 at Newegg

Deals on high-end GPUs have been somewhat limited this Cyber Monday, but this is the single cheapest RTX 4070 card I was able to track down. It's only $35 off, but that's still an excellent price for one of Nvidia's best 4000-series GPUs - as we noted in our RTX 4070 review. With DLSS upscaling capabilities, smooth framerates at 4K are comfortably in reach for this card in the vast majority of games.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: was $499 now $358.99 at Amazon

Still one of the absolute best gaming processors on the market, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D from AMD is a genuine powerhouse that ensures your PC will never be held back by its CPU. We raved about it in our review, complimenting the excellent energy efficiency and clever 3D V-cache technology that delivers a significant edge in gaming performance.

Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX: was $289.99 now $248.99 at Newegg

It's easy to spend a lot of money on an AM5 motherboard to support a Ryzen 7000-series processor, but this one's a steal. With a full feature set including 2 USB-C ports, SSD thermal shields, and Wi-Fi 6E support, the X670 Aorus Elite AX is a solid choice of mobo - and it's $41 off for Cyber Monday, too.

Crucial Pro 32GB (2 x 16GB): was $89.99 now $67.99 at Newegg

Sometimes you don't need flashy RGB lighting to make a good gaming PC. With that in mind, this 32GB kit from Crucial is a great choice - and it's among the cheapest DDR5 RAM in this capacity on sale this Cyber Monday, making it an easy buy. As the marketing material says: No fuss. Just fast.

WD_Black SN850X 2TB: was $149.99 now $114.99 at Walmart

If you want high-speed, high-capacity storage for your PC, the SN850X from Western Digital is the way to go. With $35 off at Walmart, this M.2 SSD offers a hefty 2TB of storage, meaning you'll be able to download all your favorite games without needing to worry about running out of space.

Corsair RM1000e: was $179.99 now $154.99 at Newegg

This power supply provides up to 1000W of juice for your build, giving you the ability to run some seriously powerful components and even overclock them if you like to personally fine-tune your PC's performance. With a fully modular design, no space is lost to excess cables, and the 80+ Gold power rating means this PSU is highly energy-efficient.

MSI MAG Core Liquid 360R V2: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Newegg

A triple-fan AIO CPU liquid cooler, the MAG Core Liquid 360R V2 offers some relatively minimalist RGB lighting and (most importantly) is compatible with both the latest AMD and Intel processor sockets. Already $40 off at Newegg, you can save an extra 10 bucks with a Cyber Monday promo code or Newegg rebate card!

Corsair iCUE 5000D RGB: was $ 219.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

Corsair's PC cases have long been a regular pick among the PC-building community, and for good reason. The 5000D mid-tower ATX case packs 3 RGB fans and a sturdy metal-and-glass construction that provides excellent airflow to help keep your system cool. With USB-C support on the front I/O and loads of drive bays for additional storage, this is an excellent choice of case - and it comes in white too, if that's more your style.

Why did I pick these components?

I've always personally felt that when building a new gaming PC, your first port of call should be the graphics card - everything else exists to serve the GPU, since that's the component that will have the biggest impact on your gaming performance.

I settled on the RTX 4070 for this build, since it's the best card in Nvidia's current lineup in my personal opinion, and more important it's a very capable 4K GPU with the assistance of Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech. I've opted for a straightforward twin-fan model from Zotac, which is now $514.99 at Newegg, making it one of the best-value 4070 cards this Cyber Monday.

Of course, we'll need a powerful CPU to back that GPU up, so I've gone with the number one gaming chip out there right now: the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, available for $359 at Amazon - a solid 20% discount for a future-proofed processor. That chip needs an AM5 socket motherboard, so I've opted for the Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX, which is just $248.99 at Newegg right now.

We'll also need some speedy DDR5 RAM for that motherboard, namely a Crucial Pro kit featuring two 16GB sticks. 32GB is a solid amount of memory for any gaming PC, and this kit is great value at $67.99 from Newegg - though you could always upgrade to a 64GB kit later down the line. Storage will be handled by Western Digital's 2TB SN850X M.2 SSD, currently $114.99 at Walmart. 2TB is quite a lot of storage, of course, so feel free to dial it down to a 1TB or even a 512GB drive if you don't plan on installing lots of games at once.

A powerhouse PC like this will require a lot of wattage, so I've picked the Corsair RM1000e power supply, currently $154.99 at Newegg. This PSU offers 1000W of power, which should be more than sufficient for this build, and is also fully modular so you won't have to worry about any excess cables.

The 7800X3D doesn't come with a bundled cooler (I really miss AMD's stock Wraith coolers), so to keep the CPU cool I picked out the MSI MAG Core Liquid 360R V2, a triple-fan liquid cooling system that's just $89.99 at Newegg, a hefty $50 reduction from MSRP. Finally, all of these components can nestle comfortably inside the Corsair 5000D RGB case, a mid-tower desktop chassis that's reduced to $169.99 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

How did I do? Well, this system totals just over $1,720, and while I was able to find some slightly cheaper RTX 4070 gaming PCs on Amazon at the time of writing, all of them had weaker specs in other departments - like older CPUs, or lower-capacity RAM and storage. Overall, I've very pleased with this selection, and I hope it helps you build the PC of your dreams this Cyber Monday!

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals