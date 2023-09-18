Apple A17 Pro is a match for Intel and AMD CPUs, and this is great news for Apple M3

Newly leaked benchmark scores for Apple’s A17 Pro system-on-chip (SoC) for smartphones reveal that it can challenge AMD and Intel's processors in Geekbench 6.

According to Apple’s A17 Pro scores in Geekbench 6 ’s single-core test, it scored within 10% of AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel's Core i9-13900K processors. The A17 Pro scored 2,914 points in single-core testing, while the Core i9-13900K scored 3,223 and the Ryzen 9 7950X scored 3,172. Though these are impressive results, it’s important to note that Apple's A17 Pro operates at 3.75 GHz while the Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X operate at a much higher 6.0GHz and 5.8GHz, respectively.

As pointed out by Tom’s Hardware , the A17 Pro being able to challenge desktop-class processors with its 2,900 score is quite the feat and could prove that it’s even able to challenge Raptor Cove and Zen 4 cores at around 3.77GHz. Of course, this is a single specific benchmark that doesn’t tell the whole story, but seeing a smartphone processor best Intel and AMD processors is more than worth noting.

These results also mean that the A17 Pro scored 10% higher in the single-core test than its predecessor, the A16 Bionic, which is also rather impressive. However, when it comes to multi-core scores, the A17 Pro only scored 7,200 or 3% higher than the A16. Regardless, these results still mean that Apple’s marketing of the A17 Pro’s CPU performance was accurate, though it seems that Apple hasn’t made any real architectural changes to it and has merely boosted clocks.

The M3 is looking even better

Seeing how well the Apple A17 Pro SoC scored in Geekbench 6’s single-core test is extremely promising. Though it’s a specific test, a smartphone processor being able to match desktop-class ones in any capacity is incredible and highlights the efficiency of Apple Silicon.

In the past, this was demonstrated best by Apple’s M1 and M2 series chips, which boasted high-efficiency performance that far surpassed previous Intel processors attached to MacBooks. And now, with the M3 chip most likely coming as soon as 2023 , we have even more to be excited about.

If a mere smartphone chip can offer such performance, imagine how much more powerful the M3 will be with truly enhanced tech and some serious architectural changes. The M3-powered Apple MacBooks will surely sport some impressive benchmark scores compared to Intel and AMD-based desktops and laptops, easily becoming one of the best MacBooks and even one of the best laptops on the market.