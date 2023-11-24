I've reviewed dozens of laptops, and these are the Chromebooks I'd want to buy this Black Friday - with picks for every budget
Get some Chrome, choom
Black Friday is here, and with it all manner of discounts on laptops of every shape and size – and many of the best Black Friday deals when it comes to tech are on Chromebooks, since these Google-powered machines are already some of the cheapest laptops money can buy.
While you can check out our list of Black Friday Chromebook deals if you want the full assortment of discounts, I've been tracking down my personal favorite deals on ChromeOS laptops to compile right here.
From the super-affordable Acer Chromebook 315, selling for a criminally low $139 at Best Buy, to huge discounts on high-end Chromebooks like the Dell Latitude 3445 for $599 direct from Dell, there's something for everyone here. I've put together the best budget, mid-range, and premium pick for both the US and UK, so read on and find out which Chromebook is best for you!
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Chromebook deals in your region.
My top Black Friday Chromebook deals in the US
Budget - Acer Chromebook 315: was
$299 now $139 at Best Buy
This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device, but it's great value for money if you need a cheap laptop for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It sports a 15-inch display, full-day battery life, and the lean ChromeOS, making it a great buy for students or those on the move with under $200 to spend.
Mid-range - Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was
$499 now $299 at Best Buy
Part of Google's new Chromebook Plus initiative, the CX34 from Asus is a powerful device wrapped up in a more premium chassis than non-Plus Chromebooks – and at $200 off for Black Friday, this one's a truly excellent deal. Featuring the latest Ryzen 7000 laptop processor and 8GB of RAM plus a Full HD display, the CX34 makes it clear that the 'Plus' branding isn't just a marketing ploy.
Premium - Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook: was
$1,191.14 now $599 at Dell
There was a time when Chromebooks selling for more than $500 would have been scandalous, but as ChromeOS's popularity grows, so does the high-end Chromebook's spec sheet. This beauty, heavily reduced at Dell's online store, packs an AMD Ryzen 3 7320X, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 256GB M.2 SSD, and a 14-inch Full HD+ (1200p) display, so it's a steal at this price.
My top Black Friday Chromebook deals in the UK
Budget - Asus Chromebook 14 CX1400CMA: was
£249 now £139 at Amazon
A great-value Chromebook with a respectable 1080p screen, the Asus Chromebook 14 is an excellent mid-range Chrome laptop that is currently almost a third off at Amazon. The Intel Celeron N4020 CPU at the core of this Chromebook offers superior performance to the MediaTek chips you'll find in similar cheap laptops, too.
Mid-range - Acer Chromebook 314: was
£399.99 now £249 at Currys
This is towards the pricier end of the scale for a Chromebook, but you get an impressive amount of power for the price. That includes an Intel Core CPU and 8GB of RAM, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage, and battery life impresses at just over 12 hours on a single charge. At a whopping £150 off, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.
Premium - Asus Chromebook Flip CB3: was
£879.97 now £749.97 at Laptops Direct
A high-end Chromebook that doesn't mess around when it comes to performance or features, the Flip CB3 from Asus packs a powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, and an FHD+ touchscreen, making it one of the most powerful Chromebooks out there. A garaged stylus and 360-degree hinge for swapping into tablet mode further cement this as a laptop deserving of the 'premium' label.
Chromebooks can be the perfect device for all sorts of users, offering the versatility of a laptop without the complexity of operating systems like Windows and macOS. This makes them ideal for younger users, or the less tech-savvy.
That doesn't mean that ChromeOS should be underestimated, though. With robust digital security features, a fully fleshed-out parental control mode, and support for Android apps via the Google Play Store, there's not much you can't do on the best Chromebooks these days.
There was a time when I would have balked at the idea of using a Chromebook over one of the best Windows laptops, but as the years have gone by, Google has truly put the work in – and these deals are arguably better than most of the discounts on non-Chrome laptops I've seen so far this Black Friday. If you want a new laptop, it might be time to consider getting Chromed up.
Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.