Calling all students – fancy a last-minute Chromebook deal? There’s a massive £100 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 right now at Amazon

Classes are starting again all over the country, so whether you’ve been holding out for a good deal, or you’ve just not quite gotten around to it, now’s definitely a good time to make that purchase now that you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook at Amazon for £149 (was £249.99) .

With a generous 40% discount, this is the lowest price we’ve seen the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook on sale for, so this is certainly a deal worth taking advantage of.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was £249.99 now £149 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 500

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS If you aren't bothered about having all the bells-and-whistles and are just looking for a dependable classroom companion, then consider this Chromebook from Lenovo. While the specs aren't anything to type home about, the ChromeOS operating system is simple to use and gives easy access to your favourite apps. Seeing as it's currently the cheapest we've seen it at Amazon, now's the time to buy.

Chromebooks make for a great cost-effective option without compromising on quality. ChromeOS is easy to navigate, and gives you access to an app-style interface with easy access to Google apps like Google Docs and Google Sheets.

It's somewhat limited as it only has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage capacity, meaning this Chromebook can’t store a huge deal, and can’t be used to run applications that will take up a load of processing power. Despite this, it’s still a good all-rounder for writing coursework, emails, and partaking in video calls. Plus the full HD display makes it ideal for streaming movies and TV shows too.