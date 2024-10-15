Where to buy the Fujifilm X-M5: preorders are now live for this great value camera

After a short period of hype and rumors, it's official - the Fujifilm X-M5 is here, and it's available to preorder at most specialist camera retailers in the US and UK. If you're looking to place your order, you'll find the best retailers just below, as well as everything you need to know about preordering this excellent new model from the well-known brand.

As an overview, the Fujifilm X-M5 is priced just right for the entry-level enthusiast market at $799 / £799 and features an impressive specs sheet mostly aimed at videographers. Highlights here include a 6K open gate 10-bit video, a well-thought-out design, and a new vertical cropping mode that's almost certain to be a hit with social media content creators. Overall, it's a really great value option right now and one you can read more about in detail with our hands-on Fujifilm X-M5 review.

The Fujifilm X-M5 is available as a body-only listing or bundled with the XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens for $899 / £899. This lens is a basic kit zoom lens, but it retails for $299 / £259 by itself, so it's worth picking up if you're looking to get into shooting video or stills right out of the box.

Note that Fujifilm X-M5 preorders are available now but the camera won't be delivered until November 14 - which is when it officially released.

Is it worth preordering the X-M5?

Yes, I'd say so given the popularity of Fujifilm's recent launches. It's unlikely that Fujifilm X-M5 preorders will sell out to the same degree as something like the incredibly hyped Fujifilm X100Vi (check out our where to buy the Fujifilm X100Vi page for that model), but there's an outside chance.

I'd also argue that it's worth picking up one now instead of waiting until Black Friday, which is the usual advice to our readers buying tech this time of the year. Not only is the Fujifilm X-M5 a brand new model and therefore less likely to get a discount on Black Friday, but Fujifilm cameras, in general, don't tend to receive the same kind of deals as other brands like Nikon, Canon, or OM System. Basically, the popularity of these excellent cameras (and, dare I say, hype) keeps their value pretty high. You might as well get your order in and enjoy it as soon as it's officially released.

Fujifilm X-M5 overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fujifilm X-M5 specs Sensor: APS-C, 26MP CMOS Video: Open gate, 6K 30p / 4K 60p, 1080 240p Viewfinder: No LCD: 3-inch vari-angle, 1.04m-dots Battery: 440 shots (eco) Weight: 12.52oz / 355g Dimensions: 111.9 x 66.6 x 38mm Cont. shooting 8fps (mechanical), 30fps (electronic)

Fujifilm X-M5 key features

(Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

26MP stills and 6K/30p video

10-bit color depth and wide range of bitrates for various qualities / file sizes

New vertical video mode for social media

60-minute video record time

Digital image stabilization only

8fps / 30fps for up to 173 JPEGs

If you're looking for one of the best beginner mirrorless cameras on the market, the Fujifilm X-M5 has to be in contention for the top spot right now. At $799 / £799, this camera is perfectly poised to be a great option if you're looking to up your social media game and want to progress from phone videography.

For the price, you're getting an excellent 26MP APSC sensor that's capable of 6K/30p 10-bit color depth video. The video specs in particular here are very impressive considering this is a budget camera and videographers will also benefit from a new vertical cropping mode plus Fufjilm's well-known film sims for great footage straight out of camera.

If there are caveats with the Fufjilm X-M5, it's that it's not an optimal camera for stills photography. For example, the model lacks a viewfinder and it's diminutive design means it's not a great pairing with some of the chunkier telephoto lenses available on the X-Mount. If you're looking for a camera better-suited for stills, then we'd recommend the Fujifilm X-T30 II - which is the same price at $799 / £799 and features a viewfinder.

Realistically, you can't go wrong with either camera here though. They're both fantastic gateways into the Fuji X-Mount - which is one of the most diverse and well-supported in the mirrorless world right now.