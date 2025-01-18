There's nothing better: the Panasonic Lumix S5 II falls to a record-low price at B&H

It's not easy to make it to the top of our list of the best video cameras. You've got to hit all the right notes at the right time and be better than the rest. At the moment, only one camera does all that, and that is the Panasonic Lumix S5 II. We gave it a five-star rating for good reason.

Normally costing just shy of $2,000, you can now bag the Panasonic Lumix S5 II at B&H for $1,597.99 (was $1,997.99). This $400 brings one of the best mirrorless cameras down to an all-low price.

Today's best Panasonic Lumix S5 II deal

Panasonic Lumix S5 II: was $1,997.99 now $1,597.99 at BHPhoto This incredible mirrorless video camera from Panasonic drops a whopping $400 thanks to a B&H price drop. The camera itself is incredibly compact yet is able to deliver an incredible set of specs. These include uncropped 6K resolution that looks incredible and phase detection AF that hits the mark every time. It's an expensive camera but with this discount you might be tempted.

Our Panasonic Lumix S5 II review calls this excellent mirrorless camera "the full package for photo and video creators". We love the camera's 24MP full-frame sensor and 6K/30p video recording. The fact that almost all video options are available in 10-bit makes the offering even more impressive.

Videographers will love the ability to record in multiple video aspect ratios, including 16:9 and 3:2, with the latter taking full advantage of the full sensor area.

The camera also includes next-level image stabilization which is a game changer for run-and-gun filmmakers. If you love shooting hand-held, then you'll have no problem with clarity and sharpness.

