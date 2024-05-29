Sony ZV-E10 $698 kit bundle: everything you need for videography on a budget

If you're on the lookout for a camera and lens that will get you 100% up and running with videography, then look no further than the Sony ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens that is on sale at Adorama for $698 (was $798). An already-budget offering now benefits from a 12.5% $100 discount, which makes it the best choice for creatives starting out.

Sony ZV-E10 mirrorless camera deal at Adorama

Sony ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens: was $798 now $698 at Adorama

$100 off this mid-range, budget-friendly vlogging camera is an absolute treat of a deal. The video and stills camera comes with a 16-50mm lens, which makes it perfect for integrating into a permanent desk setup or as a second camera in a studio. Get started with videography with this perfect camera and lens combo. Also available at B&H Photo

When you have no prior experience, it can be difficult to know what kit you should buy. Spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars is no small thing but unfortunately, it can paralyse many from buying at all. This Sony ZV-E10 deal takes all the guesswork out of it. We've already done a hands-on Sony ZV-E10 review and found it to be a mid-range champion that is a "powerful little video tool that also takes impressive photos.".

The articulating screen, boosted mics , and compact body make it unashamedly a vlogging-focused camera. The lightweight body makes it perfect for taking it with you on the go but it works best as a studio B cam or something that is permanently hooked up to a computer for a vlog setup. With impressive video and photo quality at this price, what's not to love?

