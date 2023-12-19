Get the Canon EOS R50 mirrorless camera at its lowest ever, Black-Friday beating price

With Black Friday behind us and Boxing Day sales not here yet, you'd be forgiven for thinking there are no bargains around. Canon is bucking the trend and slashing its popular Canon EOS R50 mirrorless camera with RF-S 18-45mm lens to £565 at Amazon in the UK, while in the US the Content Creator kit that also includes shotgun mic, tripod grip and remote, is only $799 at Amazon – that's $200 off.

The EOS R50 is a mirrorless camera with a 24MP APS-C sensor and articulated LCD touchscreen - something that will suit vloggers down to the ground. The touch-sensitive screen means this camera is intuitive to use and is a logical next step for those familiar with mobile phone photography. And now Canon's tiny mirrorless camera is at its lowest price ever just in time for the holidays.

The EOS R50 shares many of the same specs as the pricier EOS R10, including the same 24MP sensor. Images have natural colors, and a good dynamic range. Photographers will be pleased with the sharp and clean results.

Alongside photography it can also shoot 4k at 30p. Unfortunately it does lack IBIS which is not ideal for any serious videographers or those wanting a reliable vlogging camera. There is a digital image stabilization setting in the menu, but it adds quite a strong crop and isn’t perfect. And as there are limited RF-S lenses, even the widest 18-50mm kit lens is less than ideal for this. If you want IBIS, you'd need the pricier EOS R7.

The EOS R50 is very much aimed at beginners, so if you find yourself wanting to take a step up from shooting on your phone, the R50 is a great, affordable option, either for dedicated content creation or just for sharing your holiday photos.

The camera interface is easy to navigate, which again is perfect for beginners. Many cameras have confusing menus and a plethora of different knobs and buttons, and it can be daunting trying to figure out how to even use the thing to begin with. With the R50, they’ve kept it sweet and simple.

The R50 would make a great first camera as it’s so user friendly and aimed at beginners. Although there are certainly better cameras out there, you won’t find anything better for the price.

