The official Canon UK store has kicked off a limited-time-only sale as part of its celebrations for World Photography Day. While the big day itself is today, the sale will be running over the next few days until August 23 — in which time you can get your hands on some impressive bundle deals and discounts on refurbished models.

I've been scanning through the sale today, and you can check out my personal picks just down below, including discounts of up to £270 on the Canon R8, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, and the Canon EOS R6 Mark III.

- Check out the Canon World Photography Sale in full

Today's sale is particularly good if you're looking to get started in the Canon ecosystem, as there are some great value options. I'd particularly highlight the Canon R8 bundle as a fantastic buy, as you get the camera — which is a really nice lightweight full-frame body — with two very useful lenses. The R6 Mark II bundle is also worth a look, as this full-frame flagship still holds up great despite not being the latest model anymore.

Aside from bundle deals, today's sale at Canon places a heavy emphasis on refurbished listings. These are professionally refurbished models, so they're very much worth considering if you're looking to save a bit of cash. Note that most of the lenses on sale are for the older EF DSLR mount, however, so you'll need an adaptor if you're planning on using them with one of the brand's latest R-mount mirrorless cameras.

Canon World Photography Day: camera deals

Canon World Photography Day: lens deals

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