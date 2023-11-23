I review cameras for a living and these are absolutely the best Black Friday bargains

I've been scouring the leading retailers all week for the best Black Friday deals on all kinds of cameras, including DSLRs, mirrorless, point-and-shoot, and instant. I can tell you there are tonnes of decent deals out there at Amazon, Adorama (US), Jessops (UK) and more, but the ones in this roundup I've handpicked as the best of them all. I've either reviewed or used all these cameras for shoots at some point, and each one has my approval, including the best mirrorless camera, the Sony A7 IV.

Finding the biggest discount is one thing. For instance, the Fujifilm GFX100S has the most money off of them all, a whopping $1,600 price cut and it now costs $4,399 at Adorama for shoppers in the US. But that camera is still out of the price range for most of us, and there are some great deals for cheaper cameras that are new this year, like the Canon EOS R100 that costs less than $500 at Amazon US / £500 Amazon UK for the first time, and is the budget-friendly option for Canon's mirrorless R-mount.

If you can't find the gear you're looking for here, there's a strong chance it'll be in our Black Friday camera deals guide. Happy shopping!

The best Black Friday camera deals (US)

Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 15-45mm lens: was $599 now $499 at Best Buy

Canon's entry-level EOS R100 with kit lens is at a record low price – under $500 for the first time – which makes it the cheapest way to get into the Canon RF-mount ecosystem. This APS-C format DSLR-style camera is the smallest and lightest in Canon's line up, and packs the same 24MP sensor as many of its pricier siblings, but it's fixed rear screen is not touch sensitive which will take some adjusting if you're stepping up from a smartphone. Price check: $499 at Adorama and $499 at Amazon

Sony A7 III with FE 28-70mm lens and flash: was $2,198 now $1,698 at Adorama

Save: $500: The third-gen A7-series model boasts a full-frame 24MP sensor with 15-stops dynamic range, 10fps burst shooting and Sony's 693-point AF. It also shoots 4K video and is the true all-rounder in Sony's line up, succeeded by the A7 IV that we rank as the best mirrorless camera for most people. This excellent deal includes Sony's kit lens and an external flash. The body only deal is less than $1500.

Nikon Z5 body only: was $1,396.95 now $996.95 at Adorama

Save $400: Nikon's budget-friendly full-frame shooter just got a whole lot cheaper with this sizeable $400 price cut at Adorama. We rate the Z5 as one of the best entry-level mirrorless cameras thanks to its 24MP sensor, 3.2-inch tult touchscreen and moderate 4.5frps burst shooting. It shoots 4K video albeit with a heavy crop, but the Z5 is an excellent option for a photography-focused individual.

Polaroid Now+ Instant Camera: was $149.99 now $102.79 at Amazon

Get this incredible Polaroid camera for 2/3 the retail price. Our four-star Polaroid Now+ review says this point-and-shoot instant camera "injects a whole realm of creative possibilities via its revamped app and creative filters". This deal is for the black version of the Polaroid Now+ although if you'd like the blue or white version instead then it'll cost you extra.

Sony a7 II with 28-70mm lens and accessory bundle: was $1,698 now $998 at Adorama

A new full-frame Sony mirrorless camera with kit lens AND an accessory bundle for less than $1,000 (or for $1,039 for a pro kit)? That's an absolute steal for what is still an excellent 24MP stills shooter, which introduced the world's first 5-axis in-body stablization in a full-frame camera, even if its video spec is looking a little dated now.

Nikon D7500 with AF-S DX Nikkor 18-140 VR lens: was $ 1,496.95 now $1196.95 at Adorama

Save $300: Nikon's all-rounder DSLR with 24MP APS-C sensor has a huge price cut at Nikon's store, and is also available body only for £799.99 via the same link. One of the most capable DSLRs, the D7500 packs a 3.2-inch LCD, 8fps burst shooting and super impressive high-ISO performance. If you still like DSLR over mirrorless, this is a real bargain now. Price check: $1196.95 at Nikon



Canon EOS R5 (body only): was $3,899 now $2,999 at B&H Photo

SAVE $900: Canon's best ever camera for photography has received its biggest-ever price slash. The full-frame EOS R5 boasts 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, one of the best in-body image stabilization performances and it's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also a brilliant for video too, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, and you can shoot 4K video with frame rates up 120p.

The best Black Friday camera deals (UK)

Canon EOS 6D Mark II (body only): was £1429.99 now £969 at Canon

SAVE £460: A third of the price has been wiped off the Canon EOS 6D Mark II body only, taking it below £1,000. We've very briefly seen the price of the full-frame DSLR with 26.2MP sensor and incredible low light image quality fall below £900 last year, but this is still a superb deal. You can get the camera with the 50mm f/1.8 STM lens for £1,067, too, via the same link. With prices like these for the camera used in multiple award-winning astrophotography photos, you might just be tempted back to DSLR.

Nikon Z5 body only: was £1,599 now £975 at Amazon

Save £640: Nikon's budget-friendly full-frame shooter just got a whole lot cheaper with this sizeable £640 price cut at Amazon. We rate the Z5 as one of the best entry-level mirrorless cameras thanks to its 24MP sensor, 3.2-inch tult touchscreen and moderate 4.5frps burst shooting. It shoots 4K video albeit with a heavy crop, but the Z5 is an excellent option for a photography-focused individual. If you need a lens alongside the camera, then the bundle with the 24-50mm lens is my pick of the options, for just £1,215.

Canon EOS R6 (body only): was £2,399 now £1,399 at Jessops

Save £1000! The Canon EOS R6 was succeeded by the Mark II version around this time last year, but the original remains a brilliant camera, with 20.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor, speedy 20fps burst shooting and one of the best autofocus systems around. It's now at its lowest price ever for UK shoppers from Jessops who is also selling the first-gen model with the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens for only £1,729 – again a saving of £1000.

Polaroid Now+ Instant Camera: was £139.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

Get this incredible Polaroid camera for 2/3 the retail price in the UK and US. Our four-star Polaroid Now+ review says this point-and-shoot instant camera "injects a whole realm of creative possibilities via its revamped app and creative filters". This deal is for the black version of the Polaroid Now+ although in the UK its roughly the same price for the blue and white versions.

Sony A7 IV with FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens: Was £3,199 now £2,399 at Jessops

Save £800: Combine Jessop's £300 discount and Sony's winter cashback 2023 on some of its latest camera gear, and the A7 IV with lens is at a new low price of £2,400. We rate the A7 IV as the best mirrorless camera, and in this deal the 33MP full-frame hybrid comes with what could be the only lens you ever need. This has to be one of the standout deals this Black Friday. You also get a NP-FZ100 battery worth £50 chucked in for good measure! Price check: £1,911 body only at Amazon

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (body only): was £2,709 now £1,989 at Clifton Cameras

Save £720: Canon's professional 30MP full-frame DSLR is available for its lowest ever price in the UK, falling below £2,000 new for the first time. In its 5 star review, we labelled the 5D Mk IV 'the most well-rounded and complete DSLR yet' at a cost. Well that price is now a lot lower for a camera that is just as capable now as it was then. If you love DSLR, this could be the best deal this Black Friday.

