Don't get the DJI Air 3 this Black Friday – this DJI Air 2S deal gets you a better camera for a much better price

The DJI Air series was updated to its third iteration earlier this year and as a result consumers in the UK get the benefit of snapping up the incredible second generation DJI Air 2S standard bundle for only £669.95. If you're in the US, Best Buy has a 'Geek Squad Certified' refurbished Air 2S Fly More Combo for just $799.99 – that's $500 off the list price.

Despite being superceded by the Air 3, the DJI Air 2S remains one of the best all-round drones you can buy. It does an incredible job of combining the compact design of the DJI Mavic Air 2 and the Mavic 2 Pro's image quality. Our DJI Air 2S Review gave it 5 stars and found it to be a great choice for anyone looking to shoot high-quality aerial videos and photos from a compact drone.

The Mini 3 Pro is smaller still, but the Air 2S has a larger 20MP 1-inch sensor and squeezes that into a folding design that's still only 595g. And while the Air 2S is slightly pricier than its predecessor, it's well worth the extra cost.

DJI Air 2S: was £899 now £669.95 at Amazon The Air 2S is one of our favourite drones – our five-star review describes the Air 2S as "one of the best all-round drones you can buy" with stellar image quality from its 20MP 1-inch sensor. Since being updated by the Air 3 earlier this year, it gets a tasty price drop in this standard kit deal that includes a controller, one battery, propellers, a charger and all the necessary cables. If you want everything in the standard kit as well as two additional batteries, a three-battery charging hub, a shoulder bag and a set of four ND filters then grab the Fly More Bundle for £919 via the same deal link.

DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo (refurbished): was $1,299 now $799.99 at Best Buy The Air 2S is one of our favourite drones – check out our five-star review that describes the Air 2S as "one of the best all-round drones you can buy" with stellar image quality from its 20MP 1-inch sensor. There's no deals to speak of for a new Air 2S in the US just yet, but a certified refurbished version of the Fly More Combo – that adds two additional batteries, a three-battery charging hub, a shoulder bag and a set of four ND filters to the standard kit – has a sizeable $500 off at Best Buy.

The DJI Air 2S remains one of the smallest drones with a 1-inch sensor. This sensor gives much better photo quality in general, and specifically in more demanding situations such as low-light. Those sunrise and sunset scenes will be gorgeously captured but the Air 2S along with any other low-light scenario you can think of.

If you're weighing up alternatives then you might be thinking of the Mini 3 Pro which is smaller and lighter but you'll be sacrificing that sensor size and therefore image quality. The dual-camera Air 3 is more versatile than the Air 2S, but the cameras have smaller 1/1.3in sensors and shoot 4K video, while the 1-inch sensor of the Air 2S shoots 5.3K video.

Flying the DJI Air 2S is extremely easy, and indeed safe, thanks to the flight features that the Mavic series have become well-known for. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned expert, the flight modes, automated video modes, collision avoidance and manual flight control provide as little or as much assistance as you need.

And while the DJI Air 3 includes some additional features such as improved battery life and a telephoto lens, it's nearly £300 more expensive and will be hard for most consumers to justify the extra cost.

The Air 2S also has the larger 20MP 1-inch sensor than the Air 3, with amazing image quality and a great high ISO response. You can shoot 5.4K video at 30fps, alongside 4K at up to 60fps, as well as 1080p at up to 120fps, which opens up significant creative potential for aerial videographers. The 5-star DJI Air 2S is well worth a look this Black Friday, so do also keep an eye on our Black Friday DJI deals 2023 page.