DJI Mini 4 Pro deal: save $150 on this perfect summer flying bundle at Walmart

When you're out flying a drone, you don't want to be colliding with a building, a tree, or something worse. Obstacle avoidance is a must but not all drones have it. That is, unless you're talking about one of the best all-rounders on the market. The DJI Mini 4 Pro with RC 2 Remote is on sale at Walmart for $1,149 (was $1,299).

Parting company with this amount of money is no small choice but the decision is made a little easier when you look at what's included in the combo deal. It comes with the DJI RC 2 (with screen), a 3-battery bundle, and an extended warranty. If you're looking to capture those gorgeous sunsets this summer, there's no better partner than the Mini 4 Pro.

DJI Mini 4 Pro with RC 2 Remote: was $1,299 now $1,149 at Walmart

Walmart has paired this superb all-rounder drone with a combo of accessories, including the latest DJI remote and a set of three additional batteries. In real terms, this deal essentially gives you the remote control for half its retail price. It's not all about the extras, though. You'll be guaranteed amazing 4K image quality and some of the best stabilization in the business.

This sub-250g drone is hands down the best drone in its class. We loved the DJI Mini 3 Pro and we also loved its successor, the DJI Mini 4 Pro. The drone is impressive for a number of reasons, including image quality, small size, light weight, and features that are only found on more expensive drones.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is the benchmark for what sub-250g drones can deliver. Serious hobbyists will love everything about this drone and professional pilots could do a lot worse with the Mini 4 Pro as their second camera.

