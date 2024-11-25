I test cameras for a living, and these are the best vlogging camera deals I'd buy for Black Friday

If you're looking for your first vlogging camera to kickstart and elevate your online content, look no further because I've found unbeatable deals on some of my favorite tried-and-tested models, including the Sony ZV-1 and Canon Powershot V10.

I've been scouring leading retailers for the best Black Friday deals and there are surprisingly good bargains this year, especially the Canon Powershot V10 for £229 at Amazon in the UK (was £399.99) which is a dedicated model that sits in our best vlogging cameras guide. Likewise, the Sony ZV-1 for £499 at Amazon (was £699) is a stellar deal – both being lowest-ever prices. In the US, other Sony vlogging camera deals that stand out for me are for the ZV-1F now just $398 at Best Buy and Sony's latest vlogging compact, the ZV-1 II for just $698 (was $898) at Amazon.

Sadly, there's no deal for our top-ranked vlogging camera yet, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. However, there are plenty of other camera deals to be had, and I've collected up my choice bargains in this Black Friday camera deals 2024 roundup. Scroll down and you'll find my fave compact vlogging camera deals.

Today's best vlogging camera deals in the US

Sony ZV-1 II: was $899.99 now $698 at Amazon Succeeding the ZV-1, the ZV-1 II packs many of the same features but delivered the zoom lens with wider field of view that vloggers were calling for, plus a much more useful and intuitive touchscreen. It also has USB-C charging, which cannot be said for the ZV-1 with it's micro USB port – a camera that will potentially be pulled for shelves come 2025 once the EU's Common Charger Directive kicks in. With this $200 price cut, the ZV-1 II comes mightily close in price to the ZV-1 too which is only $50 cheaper now.

Sony ZV-1F: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy This vlogging camera shares many similarities with the ZV-1, including Sony’s impressive SteadyShot stabilization technology, 4K video footage, industry-leading autofocus and face-tracking, three-capsule built-in mic, and a fully articulating screen for easy shooting in selfie mode to guarantee everything is framed the way you want it. The main difference is the lens is a sharp fixed 20mm wide angle one, versus the versatile zoom lens of the ZV-1. Oh, and the price – the ZV-1F is even lower at $399.99 for Black Friday... bargain!

Canon Powershot V10: was $429.99 now $344.49 at Amazon Canon's Powershot V10 sits in our best vlogging cameras guide for good reason – it is the only dedicated model for vlogging, with pocketable proportions and built-in kickstand to make vlogs on the fly a piece of cake. It also has a 1-inch sensor that's larger than that of most of today's smartphones with 4K / 30p video and slow motion Full HD video up to 60fps, backed up with decent internal mics. It can also act as a handy webcam. Overall its tech is a little dated, and image stabilization could be better. However, you'll love the design of the V10, and it's at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday.

Today's best vlogging camera deals in the UK

Canon Powershot V10: was £399.99 now £229 at Amazon Save £170: Canon's Powershot V10 sits in our best vlogging cameras guide for good reason – it is the only dedicated model for vlogging, with pocketable proportions and built-in kickstand to make vlogs on the fly a doddle. It also has a 1-inch sensor that's larger than most of today's smartphones with 4K / 30p video and slow motion Full HD video up to 60fps, backed up with decent internal mics. It can also act as a handy webcam. Overall its tech is a little dated and image stabilization could be better. However, you'll love the design of the V10, and it's at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. Price check: £229.99 at Argos

Sony ZV-1: was £699 now £499 at Amazon Our long-standing top-rated vlogging camera until it was dethroned by the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, the ZV-1 is a superb all-in-one compact video camera with vlog-friendly features; class-leading autofocus, a bright lens for lovely video bokeh, a hotshoe and 3.5mm mic port, plus side-flipping screen ideal for selfies. We even think it's the better buy than the pricier ZV-1 II which really wasn't the successor we hoped for – the ZV-1 is the better buy, even more so now that it's available for its lowest-ever price.

