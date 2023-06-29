Amazon Prime Day camera lens deals 2023: all you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, with the retailer's seasonal mega-sale starting on July 11. You’ll likely find some of the best camera lens deals of the year, and we're here to make sure you've got all the info you need before you buy.

We expect discounted prices on lenses from all the camera giants, including the best Sony lenses, best Canon RF lenses, and best Nikon Z lenses. And these deals should exceed any price cuts that you can find on the manufacturer’s own websites.

When the sales officially begin, we'll be hand-selecting all of the best deals from Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic and OM System, and sharing them right here, so make sure to bookmark this page; until then, keep scrolling to see all of the latest news, any early deals, and our predictions for the event.

Amazon Prime Day camera lens deals: FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day camera lens deals be available?

Just as we predicted, Amazon's Prime Day sales will take place across July 11-12 in 2023, with the first official deals going live at midnight.

A vast majority of camera lens deals will become available then, but we've historically seen some discounts in the days running up to the event if you just can't wait. We'll share any we find here, so make sure to check this page as the big day approaches.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Yep. As the name suggests, Amazon Prime Day is an event that's exclusively available for Amazon Prime members. So, you need to sign up for a membership in order to shop all of the best Prime Day camera lens deals at Amazon.

The good news is that you can grab a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial just before the sale starts, which will give you full access over Prime Day completely free of charge. This is only available if you haven't been a member before, though. Just remember to cancel it before the month is up to avoid being charged the membership fee.

For everyone else, you need to activate or renew your subscription in order to take part. It currently costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month, or you can pick up a one-year membership for $139 / £95.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day camera lens deals: what to expect

Second only to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sale events of the year. Expect other retailers to get involved by price-matching Amazon, or even launching their own sales over the two-day event.

Historically, the most significant camera lens price cuts are on the best Canon DSLR lenses, best Nikon DSLR lenses and best Micro Four Thirds lenses, but last year threw up some excellent deals on the best Sony lenses, as you can see from the dedicated list below.

The early signs show that there will be flash deals across all the aforementioned big brands, plus some on high-end Fujifilm glass, and Panasonic are likely to get in on the action, too. We'll be sure to include the most significant discounts on the day itself, whether that's the biggest savings or unexpected price cuts on lenses usually at full price. Stay tuned.

Last year's Prime Day lens deals in the US

Sony FE 24-105mm f/4: $1,398 $1,084 at Amazon

Save $314 – If you don't already have this super-versatile zoom lens for your full-frame Sony camera, now's the time to pick it up. It combines a weather-sealed design with impressive image quality throughout the focal range, and can handle pretty much any scene you throw at it.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T OSS: $898 $698 at Amazon

Save $200 – This 22% price cut takes this fine zoom lens down to a record-equalling low price. It combines a solid but lightweight construction with solid AF performance and that constant f/4 aperture, which helps you preserve image quality throughout the zoom range.

Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G: $598 $548 at Amazon

Save $100 – A real gem for landscape and astro shooting, this ultra-wide angle prime lens has matched its lowest-ever price in this 11% deal. It's compact and lightweight, but doesn't compromise on image quality thanks to that bright maximum aperture. A great companion for Sony's A7R range in particular, but also its smaller full-frame cameras.

Sony FE 50mm f/2.5 G: $598 $548 at Amazon

Save $100 – This popular 50mm prime lens combines the build quality typically seen on Sony's high-end G-Master lenses with the small, lightweight design of a more travel-friendly companion. It's a great choice for small full-frame cameras like the Sony A7C and, at this price, should really become a mainstay in your camera bag.

Sony FE 24mm f/1.4 GM: $1,398 $1,298 at Amazon

Save $100 – Feeling a bit more flush and fancy picking up a Sony G Master prime? This fancy trio are all available for $100 off today, making it a great time to take the plunge. As you'd expect from lenses with Sony's premium badge, they're all among the best of their kind at these focal lengths – in fact, in our review of the 50mm lens, we said it sets "a new benchmark" and produces "beautiful image quality".

Last year's best Prime Day lens deals in the UK

Sony FE 35mm f/1.8: £630 £399 at Amazon

Save £231 – A massive 37% saving on this incredibly useful prime lens, which has never been cheaper. The FE 35mm f/1.8 offers the ideal blend of portability, impressive construction and image quality, with that bright maximum aperture promising lovely bokeh and low-light performance.

Sony E 10-18mm f/4.0: £760 £499 at Amazon

Save £261 – A record-low price on this wide-angle zoom for Sony's APS-C cameras, which is an excellent choice for both landscape and architecture shooters. It has image stabilization and is also compact and lightweight enough to take away on long trips.

Sony FE 85mm f/1.8: £469 £379 at Amazon

Save £90 – Need a new portrait lens for your full-frame Sony camera? This fine deal takes the FE 85mm f/1.8 down to its joint lowest-ever price. It's a great all-rounder, mixing impressive build quality, lightweight convenience and, most importantly, cracking image quality. Considering it launched for £600, this is a steal.

Sony E PZ 18-105 mm f/4.0 G: £530 £339 at Amazon

Save £190 – A great choice for video shooters who own a Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras, this super-versatile lens is a real bargain at this price. You get a constant f/4 aperture throughout that huge zoom range, ensuring consistent image quality whatever the scene, and its power zoom is near-silent in operation, too.

Sony E 35mm F1.8 OSS: £389 £253 at Amazon

Save £136 – A classic prime lens for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras, this 35mm prime has never been cheaper than in this deal. It combines excellent build quality with impressive sharpness and a lightweight, compact design that's ideal for everyday shooting and street photography.

Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN: £343 £250 at Amazon

Save £93 – A record-low price for this excellent wide-angle prime lens for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras. Considering Sigma's 16mm lens is something of a modern classic, combining a compact design with great image quality, it's the ideal time to pick this up for your landscape photography and street snapping.

Today's best camera lens deals

Below you can see the lowest current prices around the web for those camera lenses mentioned above, with offers available in your region.